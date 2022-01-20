What should you do to enter the matches of the Mexican National Team at the Azteca Stadium?

We present the steps to follow to register on the page of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

The Mexican Soccer Federation, with the help of some of their allies, devised a new system for entering the Aztec stadium and monitor the behavior of each of the attendees at the matches in Mexico, based on examples that are used in some venues in the United States and Europe.

The registration process and data collection, according to the “Privacy Notice”, is the sole responsibility of the Mexican Soccer Federation. The new system will be tested in the matches against Costa Rica and Panama, with a pilot group of two thousand people, and if it is viable, it will be applied in the game against the United States, already with the general public.

The applied technology is an effort of the FMF, advised by its sponsors and allies, following some patterns used in real estate in the United States and Europe. The first group of people who will implement the new system will come from collaborators and family members of Federation workers.

The process to access Aztec stadium It begins with the purchase of tickets through the traditional system and the registration of the “entry” to see the Mexican national team matches it must be done here on a page that is already online.

Once on the page, either by cell phone or PC, you are asked to capture the barcode of the ticket, which gives access to a form that must be filled out with the personal data of the fan or the parent or guardian, in case of being a minor. old.

“The personal data that is collected, that you freely and voluntarily provide for your ASSISTANCE TO THE STADIUM through the site: https://registro.miseleccion.mx, will be treated and safeguarded based on the principles established in the Law and its Regulations, being the following: full name, email, telephone, date of birth, photograph and image of an official identification and in the case of stadium attendees under age in charge as a parent or guardian, the following data will be collected: full name, age and photograph”, reads the policy of the new system. .

You must accept the “Privacy Notice” and a “Code of behavior”, which specifies what the use of data will be and details the responsibilities of the FMF. At the end, the system sends an email to the email registered in the form.

In the mail, a QR code appears, which must be presented together with the ticket and an official identification (INE, passport or license) of the registered fan, to enter the Aztec stadium, although this will only serve to identify and not track fans who fail to comply with the “Code of Behavior”.



“We inform you that tracking technology is not used on our Stadium Assistance site,” it is clarified in a paragraph of the new technology policies.

At the same time, the number of security elements inside the building will be increased, to ask for identification from fans who violate the “Code of Behavior”, previously accepted and signed by the spectator. The sanctions are up to five years without being able to enter the Mexican national team matches.

The “Code of Behavior” consists “That the person who engages in any offensive or discriminatory chant, expression or attitude may be removed from the Stadium at the time this occurs and banned from the matches of the Mexican National Team organized by the Mexican Football Federation for the next 5 years”.

The new system, based on patterns in the United States and Europe, will be tested for two games and depending on its operation, will be launched in a game open to the public, in order to avoid further sanctions such as the two-game ban for the homophobic cry.

What is the process to follow to attend the matches of the Mexican National Team?

1. Buy the ticket in the traditional way

The first step to follow is to buy the ticket by the traditional method

2. Enter the page of the Mexican National Team to register

Once with the ticket in hand, the next step is to register on a My Selection page

3. Go to the stadium with a ticket, QR code and identification