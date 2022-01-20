What is smishing, the new form of fraud on your cell phone?

Cybercrime every day improves its techniques to steal money from bank users, now a new method has emerged, it is about smishing.

The smishing It is one of the techniques used by criminals that consists of imitating and supplanting the usual channels of contact with banks for the victim to deliver personal data and private information and, in this way, make economic charges to their account.

Normally, this form of Stole It is usually easy to detect, but it is possible that these SMS appear in the same section where other real SMS from the entity had previously arrived, such as those sent to you for payment authorizations, depending on the Bank from Spain.

HOW DOES THIS NEW WAY OF STOLE?

The fraudulent messages you receive arrive by the same route as the real ones from your Bank it is possible through number of mobile phone from which the message is sent by an alphanumeric text that appears to be the bank, so that the recipient, when he receives it, does not suspect the sender and agrees to carry out the requested operation.

This technique, known as SMS, is carried out through various web pages and Applications mobile phones that allow you to send SMS from an unknown source, supplanting a known identity with relative ease.

SECURITY MEASURES

Some advice and measures to follow to avoid falling into this fraud are:

1.- They incorporate detectors of spam and block this type of messages by cell phone

2.- Look at the format or content, whether or not it has misspellings.

3.- Use Applications that allow you to know the real identity of the caller.

4.- The Bank will never ask you to provide passwords or keys.

