What is lupus? The incurable disease that Selena Gomez suffers

Selena Gomez She is one of the actresses and singers with the most followers on Instagram, but her life was involved in a terrible incurable disease like lupus.

The actress and singer shared with her followers the diagnosis given in 2015 and since then, her image has gone through various physical changes.

It may interest you: Family lawsuit! Britney Spears could sue her sister for using her name to sell her book

Selena Gomez’s illness

Since Selena Gomez announced his diagnosis with his fans, his physique became a topic among the media, because the lupus treatment causes these side effects in his body. The side effects of lupus have caused the actress constantly lose and gain weight.

After various media pointed out this increase and sudden loss of weight, Selena Gomez He decided to break the silence about his feelings in the face of this problem.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Gomez he confessed to having forged himself with ‘thick skin’ on this subject.

‘I became insecure. I have lupus so my weight fluctuates a lot, I had to learn very early to be thick skinned when it comes to these things and understand that it doesn’t matter at all. It’s just hateful’ he assured Selena Gomez.

What is lupus?

Lupus is an autoimmune disease, meaning that the immune system itself attacks healthy cells and tissues by mistake.

This disease can damage major organs in the body, including joints, skin, kidneys, the heart, lungs and even the brain.

The causes of the lupusHowever, Hispanic women are the most common to suffer from it.

To find out if you have lupus, it is important to have a complete exam, blood tests, skin and kidney biopsy.

Selena Gomez and his suffering from lupus they add her to the list of celebrities with a chronic illness.