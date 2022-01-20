What happened?! God of War mod turns Kratos into something creepy

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The arrival of God of War to PC meant one thing: mods of all kinds for the PlayStation game. It didn’t take long for the modding community to get their act together, so we’ve seen all sorts of crazy mods over the past few days.

A recent project focused on the figure of Kratos and changed him to such a degree that he became something strange, creepy. The mod did not go unnoticed by gamers as it can be fun and scary in equal measure.

crazy mod God of War change kratos image

Cory Barlog, producer of the game, invited the modding community to show off their talent with God of War. Since then we have seen characters from other franchises parade through the adventure of Kratos and Atreus.

Someone decided to keep the protagonist and give his well-known face a new look. The modder Speclizer changed the size of Kratos’ eyes and mouth, but gave them exaggerated proportions.

This gives the PlayStation character a rather strange appearance, so many fans reacted to a video showing the mod in action. As you can imagine, the laughs and the memes were inevitable.

Speclizer also made another mod where he increased the size of Kratos’s head to unthinkable proportions, which also made the gaming community laugh. Below you can see the videos that show their work:

OMG lmaoooooo that’s hilarious!!! — 👠 Stygian Stilettos Gamer 👠 (@StygianSis) January 19, 2022

You can play God of War on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. Look for more news about the franchise and its next installment at this link.

