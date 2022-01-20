What are the skin complications in diabetic patients and how can you take care of yourself?

The key points is the care of the largest organ of the human body against this disease.

Doctor José García Mateo, endocrinologist, lipidologist, and past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology of Puerto Rico.

Diabetes can affect any part of the body, including the skin. Up to 33 percent of people with diabetes have a skin condition caused or affected by diabetes at some point in their lives.

Regarding this condition derived from diabetic problems, Dr. José García Mateo, endocrinologist, lipidologist, and past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology of Puerto Rico, indicated that advances in treatments are key to avoiding major complications in this type of health conditions.

“Today a fatal end in the patient is rare, thanks to antibiotics and better methods that offer the doctor and the patient a control of blood glucose,” said the specialist.

However, the expert explained to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health the type of conditions that can affect the skin of patients with diabetes, but not before clarifying that one of the key points is the care of the most large human body against this disease.

“People with diabetes have more bacterial infections than healthy patients. However, with careful integral between the medical team and patients it is possible to reduce infections derived from diabetes, everything is in the care of the skin with the right products“Garcia Mateo assured.

He added that part of the recommendations are from the American Diabetes Association, which he permanently consults to keep up to date with his colleagues on the Island.

Diabetes-related skin conditions

Acanthosis nigricans

Acanthosis nigricans is a condition in which raised patches of tan or brown appear on the sides of the neck, armpits, and groin. Sometimes they also appear on the hands, elbows and knees.

Acanthosis nigricans usually affects people who are very overweight. The best treatment is to lose weight. Some creams can help blemishes improve.

diabetic dermopathy

Diabetes can cause blood vessel changes More smalls. These changes can cause skin problems called diabetic dermopathy.

Dermopathy often presents as brown, scaly patches. These spots can be oval or circular. Some people think they are age spots. This disorder occurs more often in the front of the legs But the legs may not be affected to the same degree. The spots do not hurt, they do not open or itch.

Dermopathy is harmless and does not require treatment.

diabetic necrobiosis lipoidica

Other disease that may be caused by blood vessel changes is necrobiosis lipoidica diabetica (NLD). This produces spots similar to diabetic dermopathy, but in smaller quantities, larger and deeper.

Necrobiosis often appears as a raised, reddish, opaque area. After a while, it looks like a shiny scar with a violet border. It is possible to see the blood vessels under the skin more easily. Sometimes it causes itching and pain. Sometimes the spots open.

Necrobiosis is rare. Adult women are more prone to it. As long as the sores don’t break open, you don’t need treatment. But if you have open sores, see your doctor for treatment.

Allergic reactions

Allergic skin reactions can occur in reaction to medications such as insulin or diabetes pills. If you think you are having a reaction to a medication, you should see your doctor. Watch for rashes, depressions, or bumps where you inject insulin.

Diabetic blisters (Bullosis diabeticorum)

Rarely, people with diabetes get blisters. Diabetic blisters can appear on the back of the hands, fingers, feet, and sometimes on the legs or forearms. These sores look like burn blisters and are often found in people with diabetic neuropathy. Sometimes they are large, but they do not hurt or cause redness around them. They heal on their own, usually without causing scarring, in about three weeks. The only treatment is to control the level of glucose in the blood.

Eruptive xanthomatosis

Eruptive xanthomatosis is another condition caused by uncontrolled diabetes. It consists of dilations of the skin that look firm, yellowish and look like peas or peas. Each lump has a red halo and may sting. This condition most often occurs on the back of the hands, feet, arms, legs, and buttocks.

The disorder usually occurs in young men with type 1 diabetes. Often, the person has a high level of cholesterol and fat in the blood. Like diabetic blisters, these bumps go away when diabetes control is restored.

digital sclerosis

Sometimes people with diabetes have tight, thick, waxy skin on the backs of their hands. Sometimes the skin on the toes and forehead also thickens. The finger joints become stiff and cannot move as they should. Rarely, the knees, ankles, or elbows also become stiff.

This condition occurs in about one-third of people with type 1 diabetes. The only treatment is to control the level of glucose in the blood.

Disseminated granuloma annulare

With disseminated granuloma annulare, a person has very distinct, ring-shaped, or arc-shaped raised areas on the skin. These rashes most often occur on parts of the body away from the trunk (for example, the fingers or ears). But sometimes the raised areas occur on the trunk. They can be reddish, brownish, or skin-colored.

good skin care

You can do several things to prevent skin problems:

Take good control of your diabetes. People with high glucose levels tend to have dry skin and less ability to fight harmful bacteria. Both factors increase the risk of infection.

*Keep skin clean and dry. Use powder on skin-to-skin contact points, such as the armpits and groin.

*Avoid very hot baths and showers. If you have dry skin, don’t take bubble baths. Moisturizing soaps can help. Then use a regular skin cream, but don’t put it between your fingers. The extra moisture in that area can contribute to fungus growth.

*Avoid dry skin. If you have itchy or dry skin, scratching can cause sores and infections. Put moisturizer on your skin to prevent chapping, especially when it’s very cold or windy.

*Heal cuts right away. Wash minor cuts with soap and water. Do not use mercury chromium antiseptics, alcohol or iodine to clean the skin because they are too strong. Only use antibiotic cream or ointment if your doctor says it’s okay. Cover minor cuts with sterile gauze. See a doctor right away if you have a serious cut, burn, or infection.

*During the dry and very cold months, keep your home more humid. If possible, bathe less often during these months.

*Use mild shampoos. Do not use intimate hygiene sprays.

*Go to a dermatologist (skin doctor) if you have skin problems that you have not been able to solve on your own.

*Take good care of your feet. Check them daily for sores and cuts. Wear wide, well-fitting shoes without heels. Examine your shoes for foreign objects before putting them on.