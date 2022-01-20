What are the remaining companies and their prices?

With the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, many are wondering what the other companies in Blizzard are. video game that Microsoft or PlayStation could acquire in the future, and their prices. For all those interested, the remaining companies fall short of matching the nearly $70 billion that were disbursed this week.

Companies like Take-Two, Ubisoft, EA, Bandai Namco, SEGA, and more are available to the best buyer, as long as a fair agreement is reached. In this way, these are the video game companies that someone with enough money can acquire:

-EA: $38 billion dollars

-Take Two: $18 billion dollars

-Nexon: $15 billion

-Bandai Namco: $15 billion

-Embracer: $10.8 billion

-Netmarble $7 billion

-Ubisoft: $7 billion dollars

-Konami: $6 billion dollars

-Square Enix: $5.6 billion

-Capcom: $4.9 billion

-SEGA: $3.6 billion dollars

As you can notice, Microsoft paid almost 10 times the value of Ubisoft for the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Similarly, after the acquisition of Zynga, the value of Take-Two increased to approximately $28 billion. On the other hand, Nintendo’s total capital right now is only $53.79 billion.

It’s clear that Microsoft has a wallet capable of buying basically any video game company it wants. However, this is not as simple as taking the money and that’s it. Companies like SEGA and Square Enix have legal protections that prevent these types of scenarios from becoming a reality. Similarly, it is likely that others, such as Ubisoft, may not see any benefit from such a merger.

On related topics, fans are demanding that PlayStation buy a high-end studio. Similarly, here we tell you what happened to the Sekiro property after the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

Editor’s Note:

Although on paper it looks like Microsoft has a bottomless wallet, they probably won’t be using it again so soon. Not only does the acquisition of Activision Blizzard have to be completed, but looking for a new company is not as simple as just choosing and that’s it, the right process has to be put in place.

Via: Geoff Keighley