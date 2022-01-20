What are the benefits of ginger tea with turmeric?

The ginger and the turmeric They are plants that have a lot of physical similarity, with a common origin in the south of India and it is common that they are consumed in tea, because in addition to their pleasant taste, they have many Benefits, but taking them in combination has even better effects.

Despite the fact that on the outside they have in common the appearance of a crooked root, when cut, the ginger is of a yellow hue, while the turmeric it is highlighted by a strong orange color. In gastronomy, both are widely used, either to give scent or color, however, they are also very beneficial for health, as several studies indicate, so taking a tea with both foods it has great contributions, such as the following:

Prevent cancerous tumors

According to an article from the Complutense University of Madrid, the turmeric It has the ability to inhibit the growth of tumors, in addition to benefiting the regulation of its symptoms such as fatigue and insomnia, as well as the ginger, which has antioxidant and antimicrobial substances.

They help burn body fat

According to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology, the turmeric aids weight loss and better metabolic control in some obese patients. While the University of Medical Sciences revealed that the ginger it also modulates obesity in humans.

They work as an anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial

The magazine Frontiers in Pharmacologya, published that the turmeric It has antimicrobial substances that act as a protector of the stomach walls and also eliminates bacteria in the body. In the case of ginger, a study published in the Nutrition Journal indicates that this root has anti-inflammatory agents.

They are beneficial for patients with diabetes

A study by the University of Medical Sciences indicates that consuming the extract of ginger, helps regulate blood glucose levels, in addition to improving insulin sensitivity in the body. While other research from the University of Michigan also found that turmeric It has glucose regulating effect.

For best results, it is recommended to drink turmeric and ginger tea on an empty stomach and wait about 30 minutes before eating breakfast. Likewise, it is not advisable to drink more than one cup daily.