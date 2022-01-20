what an average day is like for IMSS

Upon reaching 79 years of existence, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) offers health services to 83.2 million Mexicans, of which 71.6 million are affiliated in the Ordinary Regime, that is, they are potential beneficiaries and 11.6 million belong to the IMSS-BIENESTAR program to 11.6 million beneficiaries and for this it has a health team made up of 146,000 male and female nurses, and more than 84,000 male and female physicians,

In this way, according to figures from the institute, on average, just over 404,500 consultations can be granted daily, distributed as follows: 303,469 Family Medicine, 54,335 Specialties, 9,938 dental and 36,916 emergencies.

But the services provided at the IMSS go beyond consultations, since on a typical day they attend from deliveries to nuclear medicine sessions. The list is as follows: 832 deliveries, 2,852 surgeries, 710,350 clinical analyses, 50,768 Radiodiagnosis studies, 11,338 Echosonography, 6,668 Tomography, 237 Cardiopulmonary Physiology and 901 Magnetic Resonance, 15,401 Inhalotherapy sessions, 1,844 Radiotherapy sessions, 7,529 , 21,215 from Physical Medicine and 1,048 from Nuclear Medicine.

All this is offered in a large number of facilities that the institute has around the country, among which the following stand out: 1,531 Family Medicine Units (UMF), 251 General Hospitals, 25 Highly Specialty Medical Units (UMAE), 34 Ambulatory Care Units (UMAA), 16 Eye Care Centers, 10 Breast Cancer Detection and Diagnosis Units, 18,774 consulting rooms, 1,119 operating rooms, 56,753 beds, of which 35,802 are registered, 19,018 non-registered and 1,933 Intensive Care.

2021 represented a year of records for the IMSS, because in terms of incorporation and collection, it reached a historical affiliation of 20 million 620,148 jobs, which represented an annual growth of some 840,000 jobs, the highest in the existence of the Institute ; In addition, through the Directorate of Incorporation and Collection (DIR), a collection of 382,000 million pesos was achieved, a historical maximum figure since this record was kept and which was 32,000 million pesos higher than what was obtained in 2020.

The challenge of the pandemic

To attend to the pandemic, 11 COVID-19 Temporary Assistance Centers (CAT) were built: three in North Mexico City, two in Chihuahua and one in Durango, Poniente State of Mexico, Morelos, Jalisco, Nuevo León and Zacatecas, that allow adding 736 beds.

As a measure to cut chains of contagion, the IMSS relaunched the COVID Permit, so that workers can deliver it to their employers to justify the absence from their jobs. From January 10 to date, through the IMSS Digital application or online, more than 79,000 permits have been granted.

Currently, the Institute has 4,759 Social Security Respiratory Care Modules (MARSS) that provide care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in addition to 35 MacroMARSS in 17 states, with the aim of identifying people who present some symptom of respiratory disease and reduce chains of contagion.

Since the beginning of 2020, the agency has experienced a new reality to make IMSS processes more efficient with the use of Information and Communication Technologies in order to facilitate remote operations that allow breaking the chains of contagion.

In response to the health emergency, strategies were developed such as Find out about your relative, maternity disability, New Normality, Refillable Prescription and home delivery of medicines, as well as the Simplified Agreement for the payment of employee-employer contributions to Social Security.

In addition, the agency assured, the platform of the Smart IMSS Strategic Project was strengthened and they implemented dashboards for remote monitoring of pediatric oncology patients, SARS-CoV-2, COVID Response Teams, HIV, supply in first visit, of New Normality , among others.

Social Security also provides care to the rural population through the IMSS-BIENESTAR program, which has an infrastructure of 80 Rural Hospitals, 3,622 Rural Medical Units, 184 Health Brigades, 140 Mobile Medical Units and 45 Rural Obstetric Care Centers, in 19 Federal entities. This program is a precursor in the provision of medical services based on the Comprehensive Health Care Model that links medical care and community action.

On a typical day IMSS-BIENESTAR grants 51,466 consultations of Family Medicine, Specialties, Emergencies and Stomatology; 3,593 prenatal consultations, 254 surgeries, 2,663 clinical analyses, 248 deliveries, 6,825 gynecological examinations, 1,492 cervical views, 1,287 cytologies, 8,241 evaluations of the nutritional status of children under five years of age, 13,668 detections of diabetes and 14,531 of hypertension.

The IMSS also has strategies for more people to access social security, such as the pilot program for Domestic and Self-Employed Workers. In December of last year, 41,373 Domestic Workers and 11,627 Independent Workers joined, with an average salary of 206 and 244.7 pesos per day, respectively.