West Side Story Where to watch the new Spielberg movie in streaming? — Connoisseurs.com

West Side Story, the long-awaited remake of the 1961 musical classic directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, continues its tour of theaters, after being released on December 9 in Latin America, and on December 10 in Spain and the United States. The film marks Steven Spielberg’s debut in the genre and retranslates the celebrated 1957 Broadway musical written by Arthur Laurents to the cinema. But, after its screening in theaters, where to watch West Side Story streaming Spielberg’s new movie?

The feature film, with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, is inspired by “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare. The new version of the musical romantic drama “West Side Story” (“Love without barriers”) came 60 years after the original film, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, with Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, George Chakiris and Rita Moreno.

The film stars Rachel Zegler, in her debut role, the actress and singer who will also be part of the movie “Shazam 2” and who will star in the live-action Snow White. For his part, the male figure is Ansel Elgort, an actor who was at the center of the controversy after being accused of abusing a minor in 2014. While Rita Moreno, Oscar winner for her role as Anita in the “West Side Story” original is also part of the cast.

It is clear that Hollywood had pending a revival of “West Side Story”, the eternal musical about the experience of Puerto Ricans in New York, which barely had Puerto Rican performers in its first film adaptation. And it was nothing more and nothing less than the legendary Steven Spielberg who set out to amend in the new version.

“This is the first West Side Story production to feature an all-Latino cast to bring the ‘Sharks’ to life. It was something that needed to be corrected,” the director said in an interview. It is that since the project was announced in 2014, Spielberg was aware of the expectation of bringing one of the great Broadway musicals back to the big screen.

“I never watch my own movies. It’s weird, but I don’t. I roll them and move on to something else. However, this time during the premiere I sat next to my wife and enjoyed every second”, says Spielberg, who assures “I think we have done things right” in reference to the new film produced by 20th Century Studios and Walt Disney Company.

The truth is that, after the external release of the film in theaters, both critics and the public applauded the result of the veteran filmmaker in the face of a double challenge: it was his first musical and, in addition, a story articulated around racism. at a time when sensitivities are on the surface.

Despite the fact that the 1961 film is one of the most successful in history thanks to its ten Oscars, including best picture, over time it has become one of the most illuminating examples of the problems of representation that dragged Hollywood.

Russian-born Natalie Wood took the role of Maria; George Chakiris, of Greek origin, played Bernardo and most of the Puerto Rican characters were played by white actors with brown makeup.

Instead, the only Puerto Rican standout in the cast, Rita Moreno (who won an Oscar for her role as Anita), was made up much darker than her own to exaggerate her Caribbean status. “It’s not a correction due to this new era of ‘woke’ (a term that refers to the culture of cancellation in the US), Spielberg relates. “We were indebted to the people of Puerto Rico,” he says.

The director of “ET” and “Jurassic Park” created a specific role for Moreno and enlisted her as an executive producer to correct the elements of the script that did not accurately represent the experience of Hispanic immigrants in the United States.

The actress, who is now 88 years old, plays Valentina in this film, who works in a store, a character that, at least with that name, was not in the original film. At the time, “West Side Story” marked a milestone in musical cinema. No film narrated with songs had won ten Academy Awards.

As a result, and together with screenwriter Tony Kushner (“Lincoln”), the team has enhanced the Latin accent of the story to the point that its original version has several minutes of dialogue that takes place in Spanish, without subtitles. “Spanish is the second language in the US, so I thought it would have been disrespectful to subtitle it, because it has to live with English and without any support,” Spielberg stresses.

Immediately afterward, Spielberg explained that his goal was for Spanish-speaking and English-speaking viewers to congregate during the screenings, and they “hear laughter from groups that understand certain things in Spanish.”

Despite the changes described on paper, the plot of the new film remains faithful to the musical that Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents and the recently deceased Stephen Sondheim wrote and composed.

“West Side Story” tells the story of the confrontation between two gangs, the Sharks and the Jets, in the streets of New York, also emphasizing the forbidden romance between Tony and María, members of the antagonistic gangs.

“Our West Side Story is without a doubt a Latino movie. We are honoring the entire Hispanic and Latinx tradition. It was very important to me to recruit every actor that is part of the Sharks Latino gang, women and men, from all of these communities. I’m very proud of our cast,” Spielberg said in an interview during the film’s premiere.

On the other hand, the current “West Side Story” is one of the stars of the current awards season and won four Golden Globes: Best Comedy or Musical Movie 2021, best director for Steven Spielberg, best actress for the Hispanic Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress for the also Latina Ariana DeBose.

Where to watch streaming “West Side Story”?

Steven Spielberg’s new film was released in theaters in Latin America on December 9, in the United States on the 10th and in Spain on the 14th of that same month. As the series and cinema portal advanced SHOWLAND.tv® Exclusively, after passing through theaters, “West Side Story” will arrive on the Disney Plus platform in Spain, while in Latin America it will be seen on Disney Plus or Star Plus.

According to Disney Plus, Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Side Story” will have “an exclusive theatrical release for a minimum of 45 days” before moving to streaming. Although, compared to other films such as “Eternals” or “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, it could take up to 70 days to reach streaming, so its premiere is scheduled for February, as of confirm.

For its part, the original film “West Side Story” from 1961, is not available on any streaming platform at the moment, but you can rent or buy from digital stores like iTunes (click here).