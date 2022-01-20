We want Banamex to stay in royal businessmen: cryptocurrency creator

“It would be good for Mexicans to recover the National Bank of Mexico (Banamex) and for the people from Monterrey to do interesting things,” says Alfonso Jiménez Pérez, CEO of Isatek and creator of the Amero cryptocurrency, who anticipates that a bank will seek to make it hybrid or digital like the Brazilian Nubank.

“We have the right parts, the right tools and the right support to make an offer that is taken seriously and we are in talks with them at the board level through our representative from the Bahamas who was an international director of Citigroup,” he tells Forbes Mexico.

The businessman from Monterrey points out that he is working to unite all forces with businessmen from Monterrey so that the purchase offer for Banamex takes more seriously.

“If the purchase and sale offer is accepted, we will make loans and the withdrawal funds will be invested in cryptocurrencies, which gives all customers who use these products an advantage, because they do not pass with pesos, dollars, UDIS, Cetes ”, adds the creator of Amero, a cryptocurrency that was born at the end of 2018 with a price of 270 pesos and today costs almost 1,000 pesos.

The Mexican investor recalls that today a millennial has no chance of buying a property, because “he earns 8 and spends 15.”

“A millennial or a centennial who saves in Ameros has the possibility of doing something serious and in 10 years they will have enough funds to have an apartment, a house or any property,” he says.

Jiménez Pérez affirms that the offer that he also made for the presidential plane depended on the will of the Presidency and the interest in acquiring Banamex is a private matter and a decision of Citigroup.

“The purchase proposal by the National Bank of Mexico (Banamex) is completely real,” reiterates the creator of the stable cryptocurrency, backed by gold reserves from mines in Guerrero, Nicaragua and Ecuador.

“We are making a real offer and we are making some alliances based on the offer we made with investors from the United States, Russia and China to solidify the proposal as a group, including with businessmen from my town of Monterrey.”

“We already have a spokesperson who was very involved in Citigroup at an international level,” adds the CEO of Isatek, a single Mexican company that has developed a blockchain to develop Amero.

—What attracts you to the banking business of Banamex?

—That Banamex return to the hands of Mexicans, now that the banking industry has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Just like Banamex, in other parts of the world there are more than 60 banks that are being auctioned off, because they are in difficult situations. The world is digitized and in several countries around the world there are hybrid banks, which play in futures, insurance and loans in cryptocurrencies and in traditional fiduciary money. There is a very clear example in Brazil with Nubank, which after 15 months of existence is already listed with 54 billion dollars and without having a physical branch. As they say now yes, evolve or die.

—Would you be paying Banamex purchases with cryptocurrencies?

-We would be paying in cryptocurrencies, which are backed by 40 thousand hectares in the Guerrero gold belt of mining concessions. According to the Mexican government and a study by Peñoles, these mines have a reserve value of 60 million dollars.

—How many Mexican businessmen have come together? Is Jose Javier Garza Calderon there?

—We are already contacting each other and we have an appointment to meet in Monterrey, we still haven’t talked, but we are under the same channel. José Javier Garza Calderón is a Mexican with the intention of Banamex returning to Mexico and the idea is to see how we join forces to make the acquisition. We are already dedicated to financial technologies, so we can add a lot with the support and credibility of the Garza Calderón family of more than 100 years of economic strength in Mexico.

—Did you invite José Javier Garza Calderón to buy Banamex or was it José Javier Garza Calderón who invited you to buy Banamex?

—Neither of the two, but we are going to meet to discuss the proposals for the acquisition of Banamex from both and see how to contribute. So far there is no type of negotiation or talk. We are only going to meet this week in Monterrey.

—Isatek is only a company that sells the Amero?

—Isatek is a technological corporation that started more than 26 years ago, dedicated to the distribution of IBM equipment and everything was until 2012. Since that year I have taken over the presidency of the company and changed the heading to its own technological development. We develop blockchain technology, we develop high security applications for military use, as well as we are venturing into biomedicine, especially with the acquisition of 10 stem cell and lysosome patents.

We are currently negotiating the creation of the digital currencies of Venezuela and Bolivia. Venezuela has the Petro, but it has already partnered in a public-private partnership to make the Petro Oro, whose development is entirely Isatek’s.

—Did they create the cryptocurrency of Venezuela?

-No. Venezuela has had its own cryptocurrency since before the Amero was born. In 2012, they made the Petro, a government currency that hasn’t thrived because of the blockades. Venezuela is making its new version called Petro Oro, which is a public-private partnership. Private investors and the government of Venezuela are going to use the reserves of the mining strip to support the value of Petro Oro. With a private company called Fintech del Alba, at least 30% of its shares belong to Isatek and we are developing all the technology of Petro Oro and the business model is the same as that of Amero. We develop the currency of Bolivia. That does not mean that we are associated with the government of Venezuela, but with Fintech del Alba, which is the one that moves Petro Oro.

—In Bolivia is it only gold or is it also lithium?

—In Bolivia it is also gold and we are treating the issue of lithium as a background, because it is the fuel of the future. We are in talks for lithium to be the backing of the digital Boliviano. We don’t know what the name will be yet, but we’re already working on all the architecture.

—Are Nicaragua and Ecuador gold mines to support the Amero?

—In the case of Nicaragua and Ecuador, we bought mines from private people, which will appear in the Amero reserves.

—Aren’t you afraid that those countries are governments of the left, who don’t see businessmen well?

-I am a political scientist and we do not see badly neither the left nor the right. The agreements we make are done in a very solid way and it does not affect us. In the case of Bolivia and Venezuela, their reserves are not for the Amero, but rather we are only participating as a technology development company.

—How have they complied with and circumvented all the financial regulations for el Amero?

— The Fintech Law in Mexico is in its infancy, because a comprehensive reform is lacking and they did it at the end of the Enrique Peña Nieto government and they did it for ecommerce and not for fintech and it does not mention the word blockchain in the entire law. It is not regulated, that is, the use of cryptocurrencies in Mexico is neither allowed nor prohibited. In Bolivia, cryptocurrencies are prohibited and we are involved at the government level so that they first unlock their legislation and then implement their own currency. In the case of Venezuela, it is completely allowed and they live off the cryptocurrency economy, just like Brazil and Argentina.

—How to generate certainty and certainty to investors with Amero?

—We are very transparent and very clear, the investment community is very small and we barely reach 7 thousand investors in America. We have always been very clear and the Amero is a non-speculative cryptocurrency, it is a cryptocurrency, it is the safeguard of value and stability. They have always known our business plan, it is a cryptocurrency that we must safeguard for one or two years so that its value increases and transactions are made with it outside the corporate. In Baja California Sur there is an organic Amero economy, since you can rent a car or rent a tourist service, fix a computer and buy a house and pay for it with Amero.

—Are the 7,000 investors in the Amero Mexican?

—No, we have investors throughout Latin America, Russia, Asia, Europe. When we launched the Amero on December 21, 2018, a group of evangelical Christian pastors approached us and gave us the first mine. That mine is called El Poder de Dios and it is a 40-hectare mine that is in Guerrero, which is very powerful with the intention that they gave it to us. It turns out that the Amero is a biblical theme for evangelical Christians. Some 6,500 investors from the United States to Patagonia. And 80% of our investors in Latin America are evangelical Christians.

