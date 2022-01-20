We emulate Rihanna’s latest look with pieces from the second sale

There are basics that never die. Among them, we find black leather garments. Rihanna knows this and, for this reason, has bet everything on this material in her latest look. Just a few hours ago the artist and A$AP Rocky were hunted down at the entrance to the Carbone restaurant in New York and Riri’s styling has not gone unnoticed.





Rihanna has chosen a leather bomber jacket in XXL format, straight-cut leather pants and cowboy boots with a metal toe cap. The outfits It doesn’t have much mystery, but we recognize that we love it. Especially the pants and the boots. Two basics that can be combined in infinite ways and that are pieces of ten for the winter season.

We take advantage of the fact that the second sales are active to find clothes similar to the one Riri wears. Designs that we can wear at the same time, as Rihanna does, or wear separately.





· La Redoute leather jacket. €169 , 101.40 euros.

· Leather effect pants by Cortefiel. €59.99 , 24.99 euros.

Faux leather pants with five pockets

· Gold-plated silver chain from El Corte Inglés. 40 euros , 28 euros.

· Nappa boots from Cortefiel. €99.99 , 49.99 euros.

Cowboy-style nappa ankle boot





Photos | Gtres, Cortefiel, La Redoute, El Corte Ingles