Vin Diesel will build a film studio in the Dominican Republic

EFE

SANTO DOMINGO.- Actor Vin Diesel signed an agreement this Sunday to build a film studio in Puerto Plata, in the north of the Dominican Republic, announced the country’s president, Luis Abinader.

The studios will be built by the production company One Race Films, founded by Vin Diesel, and responsible for the “Fast and Furious” film series.

“From #Bergantin, Puerto Plata we want to announce to the country the signing of an agreement for the construction of a film studio under the direction (of) @vinDiesel and One Race Film (sic.), which will consolidate the Dominican film industry and generate thousands of jobs and will boost tourism,” Abinader said on his Twitter account.

Abinader, who develops a work agenda in Puerto Plata this Sunday, published a photograph with the American actor, on his third visit to the country in a few months.

The Dominican Government has not yet disclosed details about the cost of the investment or the dimensions of the studies.

In his accountability speech before the National Congress, on February 27, Abinader announced that he was going to announce “the launch of some film studios, whose size and the involvement of international companies and actors will surely surprise you.” .

The Dominican Republic is home to several film studios owned by American production companies, and the country’s tropical landscapes have been the setting for numerous Hollywood movies since the 1970s, with classics like “Apocalypse Now” and “The Godfather 2.”