All the results and numbers that fell in the Valley Lottery can be checked as soon as Draw No. 4623 ends, Wednesday, January 19.

Results HERE! The jackpot winning number was: 8725 from series 172.

The Valley Lottery will start from 10:30 p.m. from Colombia. All winning numbers, dry numbers and results will be published.

This game has interesting economic prizes for those who match the winning numbers. The jackpot is 5,000 million pesos. But, in addition, there are a series of smaller prizes that offer more possibilities of becoming a millionaire.

The draw takes place every Wednesday, always at the same time. Although holidays will not be drawn, they will be postponed until the next business day.

+ PAST DRAW | Results for Wednesday, January 12 in the Valley Lottery

Results in the Valley Lottery, Wednesday, January 19 | Winning numbers

The results will be published a while after the end of the draw, which begins at 10:30 p.m. Colombian time.

Valley Lottery: jackpot and dry millionaires on Wednesday, January 19

Lottery del Valle schedule: what time is Draw No. 4623

