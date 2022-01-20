Valencia vs Sevilla: Tecatito Corona, close to debuting with a goal in Sevilla’s draw against Valencia

Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona stayed close to debut with a goal in LaLiga. The Mexican came on as a substitute at minute 74 and nine later he was close to scoring during the Sevilla tied 1-1 on their visit to Valencia, within day 21 of Spanish football.

The Valencia added a draw against a Seville who has an impeccable track record in LaLiga and who was looking for victory get two away from the leader. The two teams competed and dedicated themselves to the match, despite the casualties that punish both squads. The Sevilla team had the best occasions in the first part, in which he went ahead with a own goal from Diakhaby. Valencia reacted, but managed to overcome and tie the game at the end of the first half.

TO Bordalás it lasted very little defensive shell with which he had protected his team, one of the most scored in the League. Oliver and Ocampos they overcame the pressure in midfield on one-touch combinations and the center of Montiel -who was looking for Rafa Mir at the far post- put him inside Diakhaby. seven minutes. Bad business for a team that had changed drawing with three centrals to stop the bleeding of 33 goals against. And like misfortunes, the saying goes, they don’t come alone, cillessen asked for the change injury shortly after.

The third central was Christian Mosquera, an imposing 17-year-old footballer from the academy who is close to 1.90, who understood in 45 minutes what the jump to First Division means. Not out of tune, but Ocampos and Rafa Mir They tried to get him out of the area to leave him fout of combat

The Valencia coach made a maneuver that seemed risky. pulled out Diakhaby area and put him in the center of the field, but not as a pivot ahead of the defense, but more advanced to receive from behind and make life difficult for Ferdinand, who lived peacefully in nobody’s zone ‘of the rival team’. Gayá scored offside. And beyond the displeasure of the well annulled goal, Valencia he emboldened himself by accumulating players outside and inside.

It was the best moment for Lopetegui’s team -who remained unwell at the hotel- to have dislodged Valencia on the counterattack. Rafa Mir finished off the post after winning a one-on-one with Mosquera. And three minutes later, Jaume got rid of a ball headed by Rakitic, who was unable to place it, probably due to a lack of habit. Nor is it Guedes’ best skill and, however, he scored the tie with a resounding header from above Javi Díaz, who was playing his second league game, and repeated at Mestalla.

The pace slowed in the second half. First because it was impossible to keep it as it ended the first part, with a couple of riots between players. and also influenced a new change in plan by Bordalás who sought a more orthodox 1-4-4-2, with Diakhaby in his place and Gayá ahead of Lato. Joan Jordán also entered, already recovered after the blow he received in the derby, although his entry was more related to the yellow card that Acuña had seen in the first half.

Valencia lost the ability to surprise, but by reducing spaces it also reduced the options of running for the Seville team, which does wonderfully with the ball. It was demonstrated by Tecatito, who made his debut in the League. Two gallops down the left wing silenced the stands. In the first, he started offside. and in the second He raised too wide before Jaume’s departure. His regret was proportional to the magnitude of the missed opportunity. The game got stuck again in the final minutes, with Gayá’s expulsion, but now there were no hitches between the players.

