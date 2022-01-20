UNAM creates surgical simulator for medical students

As a result of the confinement due to the pandemic, researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) designed an immersive laparoscopic simulator that seeks to continue the academic training of medical students.

Fernando Pérez Escamirosa, a member of the UNAM Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (ICAT) and head of the project, said in a statement that the idea arose from the need for students to continue their surgical training.

“We started by designing a virtual operating room, some transfer tasks, cutting and, in the end, we managed to do a complete procedure,” said the researcher.

The UNAM reported that for the moment they have managed to perform a cholecystectomy or gallbladder extraction; however, the apparatus could be adapted to perform other surgical procedures.

Said simulator includes 3D glasses and two sensors to handle the medical instruments. As part of the experience, some common distractors in an operating room were also included, such as the sound of monitors, the voice of the nurse or a ringing telephone.

Ricardo Ordorica Flores, head of endoscopic surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Mexico “Federico Gómez”, indicated that the immersive laparoscopic simulator is an excellent tool to prepare future doctors in the skills and abilities

necessary.

At the moment, only 35 students from the laparoscopic surgery area of ​​the Children’s Hospital have used it.

David Medina Álvarez, a student at the UNAM School of Medicine and a general surgery resident at the Adolfo López Mateos Hospital, is one of the users of the simulator.

Given this, he indicated that “at first it is difficult to perform laparoscopic surgery due to depth perception, this simulator helps very well to identify that gap and, through training, it is easier to perceive depths on a screen than

It only has two dimensions, and that helps, when you’re in a real surgery, it’s easier to have a notion of the movements that are made”.

Finally, thanks to the good results of this project, UNAM plans to expand the programming to a multiplayer mode, so that the surgeon and anesthesiologist can interact at the same time.