UAG welcomes hundreds of foreign Medicine students

The International Medicine Program of the Autonomous University of Guadalajara (UAG) welcomed the new students.

This ceremony was held at the 3 de Marzo Stadium where the traditional Imposition of White Coats and the swearing-in of the medical profession took place, with which they began their university education.

Dr. Alfonso Petersen Farah, Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences of the UAG, in his message gave the most cordial welcome to the newly enrolled students, recalling that the white coat is recognized by society as a symbol of the medical profession.

He explained that the use of the white coat in doctors began at the beginning of the last century and its meaning has to do with the neatness, openness, dedication, disposition and ethics with which a doctor addresses his patients.

He added that the doctor’s vocation is reaffirmed daily in each of the lessons he receives from his teachers and in the practices he carries out.

“For this reason, today your University gives you the white coat, so that you can continue your vocation of service, dedication, preparation, but, above all, the beginning of a commitment to others,” he said.

The university official invited the new students to commit themselves, train continuously and learn from the teachers, in addition, in his message he thanked the parents for the trust they have placed in this house of studies to train their children with Ethical and moral values.

After Dr. Petersen Farah’s message, the Imposition of White Coats ceremony was held, in which each of the students wore it for the first time to mark the beginning of their medical training.

Dr. Ana Meza Ontiveros, Coordinator of the Second Year of the International Medicine Program, was in charge of reading the oath with which they reaffirm and commit to carrying out medical work with ethics and values.

At the event, which was also attended by relatives of the students, all health and distance protocols and measures were followed.