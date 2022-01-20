UACJ installs Covid care modules

Juarez City.- As an additional measure to the sanitary filters placed at the various entrances, the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) installed a Covid Care Module in each of its institutes, also acquired air purifying equipment and will constantly provide gel supplies. antibacterial in order to safeguard the health of the university community.

Last Tuesday, after a year and a half of holding virtual classes, the UACJ reported that next Monday, January 24, students and teachers will join the various institutes to reactivate face-to-face activity, after the population was immunized against the Covid-19 and even educational staff received a booster dose.

Before returning to the classroom, the highest house of studies prepared its facilities with the authorization of a Covid Attention Module in each institute, through which possible risk situations and Covid-19 infections will be monitored and followed up between students, teachers and administrators of the university.

The first module was installed at the end of September last year at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICB), after the face-to-face and gradual return to subjects involving activities in workshops, clinics, laboratories and practices was reactivated, in order to function as an additional measure to the health filters placed at the entrances of the different campuses and reinforce the work of the Initial Medical Care Units (UAMI).

The other modules were installed in building B of the Institute of Social Sciences and Administration (ICSA) and in building P of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IIT), which will be attended by student interns who support the Healthy Unit area, who will provide service to people who report having presented one or more symptoms related to the virus, have had contact with someone who is suspected or who has tested positive for Covid-19.

In addition to this service, the UACJ intends to extend the installation of air purifiers, equipment that works 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which have the function of expelling ions that are responsible for encapsulating and removing impurities from the air that They tend to accumulate in closed spaces, such as those that were placed in the ICB’s dental clinics during the past semester, the institution reported.

In addition, he pointed out that during the stay of students, teachers and administrators on campus, it will be necessary for them to adhere to the established hygiene protocol, such as the constant use of face masks and the application of antibacterial gel, with the aim of safeguarding the health of the university community.