TV series that premiere in 2022 on Hbo Amazon and Netflix

Ready for the new TV series? In the past two years, as the pandemic kept many of us unexpectedly stuck in our beds and couches, suddenly our favorite tv shows They became part of our life.

And luckily, last year was great for releases, from ‘Succession’, going through ‘Mare of Easttown’ and ‘The White Lotus’, giving us the opportunity to be transported to another world. So we hope they keep dating new tv series

And as 2022 rolls on, we see a new crop of tv shows to watch out for, from highly regarded period dramas like HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’ and the return of ‘The Crown’, to irreverent pop culture dramas like ‘Pam & Tommy’ on Hulu, as well as ‘Inventing Anna’ on Netflix. We even heard that a certain family whose life revolved around the reality shows return. (Hint: his last name starts with a K.)

As a new golden age of television begins, you can find here The best TV shows to watch in 2022:

The Gilded Age, January 24, HBO

‘The Gilded Age’ on HBO. Photo: Alison Cohen Rosa / Courtesy of HBO.

Created by Julian Fellowes, himself from ‘Downton Abbey’, HBO’s splendid period drama set in the golden years of 19th century New York City, features an all-star cast (Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon and Cynthia Nixon among them), sumptuous art direction and costumes, and all the drama, as well as the gossip of the time.

Gomorrah, January 27, HBO Max