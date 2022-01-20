Tom ‘Spiderman’ Holland shows off pecs and boxing

Tom Holland’s pecs and biceps after his daily boxing training

after his daily boxing training The ‘Spider-Man’ star has bulged his muscles in recent years to play the comic book superhero

Tom Holland: his personal trainer details his training method and exercise routine

Tom Holland’s 5-Step Dumbbell Workout for ‘Spiderman’

If you’re going to get into a boxing ring to spar with a friend, try not to do it with a movie superhero. That’s a lesson actor Oliver Trevena learned this week after a training session with his partner and friend. Tom Holland, protagonist of Spiderman.

“Be very careful when training with a friend who is also a Marvel superhero,” Trevena wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo. In it he appears next to Holland, without a shirt and showing off his muscles. And watch out, because the young actor is strong, very strong, and with pectorals and biceps that attract attention.

It is not the first time that Holland has shown his skills in the ring. Boxing trainer Louis Chandler said the actor “has hands” last summer, when he shared a video of the performer showing off his skills during a sparring session while getting in shape for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While Tom Holland may have developed some fighting prowess, there are other elements of his exercise routine that have contributed to this physique, such as the electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) training he underwent prior to filming. No Way Home. It’s a “low-impact, high-intensity” method of supporting strength and muscle growth, and Holland hated it.

“You put on this black suit and they put these pads on you and you basically do a yoga class while you get electrocuted. It’s horrible,” Holland explained during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last year. “You can’t really move, it shakes every part of your body and it’s horrible… It’s really fun and it works, but it really is the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

It seems like with every new Spider-Man movie, Holland stretches his muscles to the max. In 2019, he admitted that he will never train with his co-star from Far From Home, Jake Gyllenhaal, after a cardio and resistance session (remember here the best cardio exercises to burn fat). Although it seems that he learned from that experience while starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming Uncharted.

