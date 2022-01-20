Tom Cruise will make a movie in space

News



Green and blue screens will be a thing of the past. The company Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), has revealed that they want launch a recording studio into space for television, cinema and sports, called SEE-1 Wouldn’t it be cheaper to continue doing it here on little land?

The idea of ​​this company is to create a module that is attached to the station Axiom and then to the International Space Station, before orbiting on its own. The intention of the module is that you can broadcast film, television, music and sports events, as well as invite stars, all in one microgravity environment.

“From Jules Verne to Star Trek, science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream of what the future might bring. Creating a next-generation entertainment venue in space opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams come true.”. SEE COO Richard Johnston said.

In fact, the person in charge of launching the season for the big screen is Maverick himself, Ethan Hunt, that’s right, Tom Cruise. An SEE spokesperson said in an email to CNBC that the company is “in production on the next Tom Cruise movie, which will be filmed in space”. Cruise has yet to say anything about it publicly, but NASA announced in 2020 that the agency is working with the actor on the film. Brigido the Thomas Cruise.