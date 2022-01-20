Tom Cruise once blocked this actor from playing Wolverine in ‘X-Men’

By now, most people know how actor Dougray Scott missed out on playing Wolverine in Bryan Singer’s movie. X Men. The actor would have been a favorite for the role had scheduling conflicts allowed. But since Scott was unavailable, Hugh Jackman was recruited instead. And the rest is history.

However, there is a bit more to the story. Supposedly, Tom Cruise initially played a big role in stopping Scott from catching Wolverine.

Why did Hugh Jackman once apologize to Dougray Scott?

X Men It was the movie that catapulted actor Hugh Jackman to near-instant stardom. Since then, he has become one of the most famous actors in the world and since then he has not looked back. But there was a moment in time when the role of Wolverine was Mission Impossible Dougray Scott to take.

However, when Jackman ended up as the franchise’s stocky mutant, he felt the need to apologize to Scott.

“I met him early on and I was like, ‘Man, I’m so sorry,'” Jackman once recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. “And he said, ‘It’s just business, but you just got one of the best roles, so go crush it.'”

Jackman revealed that he was touched by Scott’s integrity and hoped he could extend the same courtesy to the next Wolverine after him.

“I just remember being so impressed by it and his class, and I hope to be a big enough guy that when someone else takes over, I’ll do exactly what they did to me…and I’m happy to be a part of the legacy. of that character,” Jackman shared.

How Tom Cruise kept Dougray Scott from being Wolverine

It is well known that a scheduling conflict prevented Scott from being at Singer’s. X Men. Scott was scheduled to be in mission impossible 2, and unfortunately, the two projects met. However, Scott once claimed that his Tom Cruise co-star had more of a hand in squandering Scott’s Wolverine chances.

“That was out of my control,” Scott told The Telegraph of the situation. “Tom Cruise wouldn’t let me do it. We were doing Mission Impossible and he said, ‘You have to stay and finish the movie, and I said I’ll do it, but I’ll do that too.

Cruise, however, would veto Scott’s attempt to be in both films.

“For some reason he said he couldn’t. He was a very powerful guy. Other people were trying their best to make it work,” he continued. “I love what Hugh did with him. He’s a lovely guy.

The batwoman However, the star doesn’t seem bitter about how things turned out. Scott insisted that he never set out to be a movie star.

“That’s fair, yes. I was always interested in getting better as an actor, you know, rather than [being] ticket office. Could it have been more successful? Yes, of course. But fame was never something he coveted. I just wanted good projects”, he confesses.

Dougray Scott also missed James Bond and ‘The Lord of the Rings’

X Men It wasn’t the only major franchise Scott was offered. The actor at one point was considered for James Bond.

“They certainly reached out to me,” he told The Times (via Daily Record). “But at the end of the day, all that matters is that Daniel Craig played Bond and he was great. I’m not sure if it ever was for me.”

Scott also had the chance to star as Aragorn in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings. But he didn’t want to deal with being in another country for an extended period of time.

“They wanted me to meet Peter Jackson, but to be honest with you, I had just finished doing Mission: Impossible 2 and the idea of ​​spending two years in New Zealand just couldn’t contemplate it,” added Scott.

