Tom Cruise movie in space to be made by space film studio

Artist’s rendering of the SEE–1 module in space. Image : SEE

Did you know that Tom Cruise plans to record a movie in space? Yes, you read that right, and in fact you won’t be the first person to do so. That was a russian team. But either way, the company that will fly Cruise to the International Space Station for his film outside of Earth’s orbit has announced that they plan to make this just the first of several.

And it is that the company, called Space Entertainment Enterprise, has announced that they will create a space film studio, to produce movies, series and content for streaming, directly in space. They will do this aboard the space module called SEE-1, which will be docked to the commercial space station Axiom Station, which will first be connected to the International Space Station but, over time, will be in orbit permanently. Independent.

According to SEE, his space film studio will start operating in 2024. It is not yet clear when Cruise will travel to space together with director Doug Liman, responsible for directing the film. Edge of Tomorrow, also starring Tom Cruis and. Currently the script for the film is under development, and the plans of the filmmaker, the actor and the production company is to spend 8 days on board the space station recording scenes and maneuvers. Will it include any spacewalks? It’s about to see rse, but taking into account that We speak from Tom Cruise, everything is possible. [vía The Hollywood Reporter]