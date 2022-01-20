Tom Cruise Joins the Construction of the First Space Movie Studio of 2024 — We Are Not Nerds

Approximate reading time: 3 minutes

Tom Cruise will be part of the construction of the first movie studio in space.

Tom Cruise joins the construction of the first space film studio of 2024

Reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the era of green screens and CGI in space could be over, as the construction of the first motion picture space studio has been confirmed in 2024.

Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE), the company that will co-produce the film in space by Tom Cruise and Doug Liman, announced the launch of the space module, SEE-1, which will be used in film and television productions, as well as in the creation of sporting events or spatial streaming content, all with a tentative arrival date of 2024.

SEE-1 will join the space station, Axiom, a space station still under construction with Axiom Space, which will arrive at the International Space Station, then orbit on its own.

Within these plans there is the creation of movies and television series, musical and sports events, as well as allowing the creation of musical and artistic works created in an environment without gravity. The creation and transmission of content for streaming will also come in the future.

SEE, which was co-founded in the UK by entrepreneurs and producers Elena and Dmitry Lesnevsky, is currently planning a round of fundraising to make this dream possible, including celebrities such as Tom Cruise They are already part of this project.

Tom Cruise joins the construction of the first space film studio of 2024

“SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and begin an exciting new chapter in space,” Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky said in a statement. “It will provide a unique and affordable home for unlimited entertainment possibilities in a place packed with innovative infrastructure that will unleash a new world of creativity. With world leader Axiom Space building this revolutionary state-of-the-art facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first, but also the world-class space structure that will enable the expansion of the two trillion dollar global entertainment industry to low Earth orbit. ”, they pointed out

“Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station, is designed as the critical infrastructure that enables a diverse economy in orbit”said Michael Suﬀredini, president and CEO of Axiom Space. “Adding a dedicated entertainment venue to Axiom Station’s commercial capabilities in the form of SEE-1 will expand the station’s usefulness as a platform for a global user base and highlight the range of opportunities offered by the new space economy.”

Richard Johnston, SEE COO added that “From Jules Verne to ‘Star Trek,’ science fiction entertainment has inspired millions of people around the world to dream of what the future might bring. Creating a next-generation entertainment venue on space inspiration opens countless doors to create incredible new content and make these dreams come true.”

Keep reading: