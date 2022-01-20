Tom Cruise: Is it true that he was going to play Iron Man? | Film and TV
There are rumors that Tom Cruise could make an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,
There are also rumors about the appearance of actors Eric Bana and Edward Norton, who previously played Bruce Banner (Hulk). They would join Mark Ruffalo, who plays the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
So far, both appearances are just rumours.
Why Tom Cruise?
In the second half of the 2000s, the MCU was about to be born with the premiere of Hombre de Hierro (2008). Apparently,
Among the candidates for the role were also Nicolas Cage, and Sam Rockwell, who returned for the role of the villainous Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2.
Apparently, Cruise did not like the script very much and therefore did not move forward with the project. in media circulates
Today we know that although Tom Cruise is very good at action, Robert Downey Jr. was the perfect choice for the character of Iron-Man and we could not imagine another Tony Stark.
Myth or reality, fans were left with the idea of Tom Cruise as Iron Man, so he could very well be the Tony from another universe. Can you imagine it?