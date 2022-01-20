Tom Cruise: Is it true that he was going to play Iron Man? | Film and TV

There are rumors that Tom Cruise could make an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, scheduled to premiere in May 2022 , as a version of Hombre de Hierro from another universe

Spider-Man: No Way Home It brought us the multiverse, basically the idea that there are infinite universes with different versions of each character. Everything seems to indicate that we will continue to see much more of the multiverse in the second movie starring Dr. Strange.

There are also rumors about the appearance of actors Eric Bana and Edward Norton, who previously played Bruce Banner (Hulk). They would join Mark Ruffalo, who plays the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

So far, both appearances are just rumours.

Why Tom Cruise?

In the second half of the 2000s, the MCU was about to be born with the premiere of Hombre de Hierro (2008). Apparently, Cruise was one of those chosen to star in the film . There have even been “deepfakes” with Cruise as Tony Stark.

Among the candidates for the role were also Nicolas Cage, and Sam Rockwell, who returned for the role of the villainous Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2.

Apparently, Cruise did not like the script very much and therefore did not move forward with the project. in media circulates a quote from the actor in which he states that he “didn’t feel like it was going to work”.

In another interview from 2018 , Cruise claimed that he was never really close to being Iron-Man. “It wasn’t close. I love Robert Downey Jr., I can’t imagine anyone else in that role and I think it’s perfect for him,” he said.

Today we know that although Tom Cruise is very good at action, Robert Downey Jr. was the perfect choice for the character of Iron-Man and we could not imagine another Tony Stark.

Myth or reality, fans were left with the idea of ​​Tom Cruise as Iron Man, so he could very well be the Tony from another universe. Can you imagine it?