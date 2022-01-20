‘Titanic’ Deleted Scenes Close Several Script Holes: The Song Rose Sings On The Table, Young Cora’s Death, And More – CINEMABLEND

James Cameron cut several key moments to understand the story of Jack and Rose. Fortunately, then they saw the light.

If, like me, you’ve grown up watching over and over again titanica, you will have sung on more than one occasion that ‘Fly, turn, high, very high’ that poor Rose says in a whisper while waiting to be rescued on the board next to Jack’s corpse. But, where does that song come from? You will also have fantasized about more than one kiss between the lovers, that the film lacked in this aspect, why isn’t there more passion? Or you may have wondered what happened to the endearing Fabrizio and little Cora. Well, all that is explained in the deleted scenes of the movie.

I was one of the many who was left open-mouthed upon discovering these details through Lala Chus’ stories and I wanted to see them for myself to verify that, indeed, James Cameron and his editing scissors killed some of the best moments of the film. He left us without the most loving kiss of the protagonists, without knowing Rose in depth and with some script holes that, in reality, had an explanation.

The film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet told much more than what was later seen on the screen. The tape was released with a duration of 195 minutes, or what is the same, 3 hours and 15 minutes. And that was the short version. Cameron made an effort to reduce the footage, but honestly, wouldn’t it have been better to include the 5 minutes of the scene where they sing ‘Fly high’ to better understand the scene of Jack’s death later? Here we leave you with other examples of deleted scenes from titanica They help to better understand the characters.

Where does the song of the table come from: ‘Fly, high, very high’





After going to the party in third class where they dance like crazy, Jack and Rose go for a nice walk. They sing along carefree, and if you pay attention, you’ll instantly recognize the song: “Come on Josephine, in my flying machine, and come up! Come up!” […] Up up. A little higher.” The lyrics vary a bit from the translation they did in their Spanish dub, but it is the song that Rose sings just before discovering that Jack has frozen to death in the Atlantic Ocean.

In the deleted images, after singing, they both look at the stars and Jack tells Rose: “My dad told me that every time you see a shooting star, a soul goes up to heaven”. In the death scene, she is looking up at the sky, perhaps waiting for a star to wish on.

Rose’s ambitions





The deleted scenes provide a little insight into Rose’s ambitions and why she didn’t fit into the elite world she grew up in. As they walk around the deck, she tells Jack that she is not a delicate flower, as everyone expects her to be. “I am robust, strong as a horse. I am here to do something, not to be an ornament. Do you see these hands? They were made to work. There’s something in me, Jack, I’m sorry. I don’t know what it is, if I should be a painter, a sculptor or… I don’t know, a dancer like Isadora Duncan, a wild, pagan spirit,” she reveals.

After surviving the shipwreck, as she tells in Cameron’s tape, Rose squeezed her life to the fullest. She was an actress and dancer for a while, she straddled a horse, she flew on a plane… And she got married and had two children. A happy and full life.

The kiss in the boiler room





Although the love between Jack and Rose overflows from the pores of their skin, fans have always missed more passionate moments between them. The car scene was never enough. Among the deleted scenes appears a kiss in the boiler room that we don’t understand why it didn’t make the cut. The couple in love are escaping from Lovejoy and take refuge among the workers of the ocean liner. Between steam, coal and fire, they merge in a kiss that makes it clear that theirs is true love.

The love story between Fabrizio and Helga





Jack and Fabrizio are inseparable. They board the Titanic together in search of a better life, but the film soon forgets about the Italian to focus on Jack and his affair with Rose. What did Fabrizio do those days before the crash against the iceberg? It turns out that he was living his own love story. Shortly after arriving, he meets Helga, a Norwegian, and falls in love with her.

They don’t speak the same language, but they connect fast, as seen in a deleted scene. In another sequence that did not reach the final cut, with the shipwreck already underway, Fabrizio tries in every way that Helga leaves with him and they find a way to survive together. But she decides to stay with her parents. With tears in their eyes they say goodbye as everyone runs for safety.

Cora’s cruel fate





Cora appears in several scenes of the film, a third-class girl who manages to make Jack and all the spectators fall in love. We don’t really know what happens to her, although we imagine that she would be one of the many third-class victims. A deleted scene confirms that she did indeed drown inside the ship. In the images he appears with his parents trying to get out through one of the gates that have been closed. The water has already reached them, so there is little they can do to save themselves. We thank James Cameron for deciding to remove it from the final cut. Poor Chora!

