Tired of your neighbors? Rihanna pulled out her wallet and bought the mansion next door for $10 million.

The Barbadian singer Rihanna, 33, has had a very busy 2021 in the world of real estate, since in March it was announced that bought a mansion in Beverly Hills for $13.8 million and now he acquired the one next to $10 million dollars.

So far it is unknown if the businesswoman will also unify both properties, if she did it as an investment or if she simply does not want to have neighbors.

According to various media, the interpreter of ‘Umbrella’ bought the residence in an operation outside the market, so the details of the negotiation are unknown.

The house, built in 1939 and Tudor style, has an area of 3,549 square feet and is located on a .46 acre site.

Inside it has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, family room, that is, it is a house like any other in the area, so you will have to be attentive to how it will be used.

The master suite is very spacious with room for a queen bed and a sitting area. Inside the room there is a fireplace, so Rihanna will never suffer from the cold.

Outside there is a terrace, backyard, swimming pool with its respective spa area, guest house with one bedroom, barbecue area, green areas, among other spaces.

Privacy is another point to highlight for the property, since not only is the house next door yours, but it also has high fences and leafy trees that prevent you from seeing inside, so you can relax by the pool without fear of being photographed by the paparazzi.

Before passing into the hands of Rihanna, the house was acquired, in 2015, by a couple not famous for $5.1 million dollars, so in a matter of six years it doubled its value.

