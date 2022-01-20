TikTok viral: Woman trusts a friend to give her a tattoo and is horrified with the result | Social networks

Once you’ve decided you want to get a tattoo, you start looking for someone to do the ink. With so many artists out there, it’s hard to know where to start when searching for the right one. A woman told on TikTok that she trusted her friend to do her first tattoo. However, she was so horrified by the end result that she was forced to fix it a week later.

Jessica Williams shared the final product on her TikTok @jessicawilliams546, where she said “thank god for the cover-ups.”

In a series of viral videos, Jessica explained, “My friend and I tend to do a lot of things on impulse because that’s the way we are and we create great stories.”

After asking for recommendations, the women were told about a mutual friend who tattoos at home. She explained, “He showed us some of his work. His girl was there and she had tattoos all over her body that he did and they weren’t bad.”

So he showed her a picture of what he wanted to do, a design of two hands reaching out. But unfortunately for Jessica, her piece inspired by Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam ended up looking more like ET.