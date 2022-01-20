This Matt Damon flop is now making a splash on streaming

TO Matt Damon The crime drama that flopped hard at the box office is finally making a splash on streaming. Arguably, the days when a movie could become a blockbuster based solely on the star power of its lead actor are over at this point, as contemporary audiences tend to prefer a franchise or recognizable character to a name of marquee on the billboard. But that’s still the way streaming works, as any middling movie with a big-name star is sure to be a big hit.

Right now, for example, 2021 still water is proving to be a hit with streamers after it failed to make a full impact in its theatrical release last summer. According to the latest from Flix Patrol, Matt Damon’s vehicle, which also stars Abigail Breslin (Double tap in zombie land) and Camille Cottin (house of gucci) — is the ninth most popular title on iTunes worldwide this weekend.

A Matt Damon crime drama that flopped hard at the box office is finally making a splash on streaming. Arguably, the days when a movie could become a blockbuster based solely on the star power of its lead actor are over at this point, as contemporary audiences tend to prefer a franchise or recognizable character to a name of marquee on the billboard. But that’s still the way streaming works, as any middling movie with a big-name star is sure to be a big hit.

Damon stars as Bill Baker, an American oil rig thug from Oklahoma, who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, Allison, after she is framed for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life in France while making it his personal mission to prove his daughter’s innocence.

On the back of a skinny budget of $20 million, still water he was still unable to recoup his losses, earning just $19.8 million globally. That said, it was generally well received by critics and those who actually went to see it. It is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics score of 74%, as well as a user rating of 72%. “still water It’s not perfect,” says the critics’ consensus, “but its thoughtful approach to clever themes — and strong performances from its leads — give this timely drama steady building power.

still water it now joins Matt Damon’s sophomore effort in 2021 as another box office flop that ended up being successful on streaming. Ridley Scott’s historical drama the last duel has been making a similar killing spree on Disney Plus.