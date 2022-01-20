This is TOI-2180 b, the new planet discovered by NASA – FayerWayer

His name is TOI-2180 b and it’s a new planet (specifically, an exoplanet) discovered by a NASA citizen scientist.

found it Tom Jacobs, of Bellevue, Washington, former US naval officer serving as a citizen scientist at the US agency, using data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

“Discover and publish TOI-2180 b was a large group effort that demonstrated that professional astronomers and citizen scientists experienced can work together successfully,” said Jacobs in the NASA statement.

While professional astronomers use algorithms to scan tens of thousands of star data points automatically, citizen scientists use a program called LcTools.

With it, they inspect the telescope data with the naked eye.

This is how NASA came to the discovery of the exoplanet

Jacobs noticed on February 1, 2020, that a plot showing starlight from TOI-2180 (another exoplanet) dimmed by less than half a percent, then returned to its previous brightness level by 24 hours.

Tom Jacobs, NASA citizen scientist, discoverer of exoplanet TOI-2180 b

That’s when he realizes It is a new exoplanet, to which the letter b is added due to its proximity to the first.

The citizen scientist, accompanied by other members of NASA, made 27 hours of observations spread over more than 500 days, measuring the amount of light that dims as it passes the planet. With this it was possible to estimate its size and density.

Details about the planet TOI-2180 b

What are the peculiarities of TOI-2180 b? It is a giant gaseous planet denser than Jupiter, located 379 light years from Earth, and orbiting a star with the same mass as the Sun.

It is called an exoplanet for that reason, because it orbits a star other than the Sun.

Representation of the exoplanet TOI-2180 b

Although it has the same diameter as Jupiter, it is nearly three times as massive, making it denser. From here arises the doubt of the NASA researchers, was it formed in a different way than Jupiter?

It has about 105 Earth masses of elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, as explained by NASA. Its year is 261 days long (long compared to other gas giants outside our solar system), and it has an average temperature of 76 °C.

The results of the research by Jacobs and his colleagues were published in the specialized journal Astronomical Journal.