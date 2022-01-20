This is the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that will be sold globally – Xiaomi News

Just a few days after its official launch, the first images of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G have leaked online letting us see not only its design, but also confirming part of its characteristics.

On this occasion, The Global variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will have a different design than the one launched in China, resulting in something more elegant and to our personal taste, much more attractive.

This is the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that we will buy in Europe

As you can see in the cover image as in those published under these lines, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will arrive in our market with a design of straight lines very similar to that of the iPhone 13. In addition, the blue color variant seems to have some water-type effect that makes it even more striking.

In terms of features, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will arrive in Europe along with a AMOLED screen, a battery of 5,000mAh with 120W fast charging (it will only bring a 67W charger in the box), a processor Qualcomm still unconfirmed and a camera 108MP.

Beyond that, everything is still a mystery. It will not be until January 26 when we discover in detail each of the members that will make up the Redmi Note 11 Series in the Global market.

via | XIAOMIUI