In recent days Dying Light 2 has been on the lips of many people, especially after Techland’s statement where they assured that completing the game 100% would take, neither more nor less, than a duration of more than 500 hours, which has not been well received by everyone.

Now, after confirming the duration of the title, we have also been able to know how long the title will occupy on our consoles, and the truth is that the size of Dying Light 2 on Xbox is pretty amazing, especially since it surpasses even the PC version.

Here are the official file sizes for Dying Light 2 🟦32.5GB on PS5

🟥60GB on PC and 🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 🟩72GB on Xbox At this point I think Xbox is just trying to get me to buy a larger, overpriced Seagate Expansion Card.#dyinglight2 pic.twitter.com/BGo8XlPg7u — K-Med (The Backlog Chronicles) (@K__Med) January 18, 2022

This is the massive size of Dying Light 2 on Xbox

As we can see in the tweet posted by @K__Med, the size of Dying Light 2 on Xbox will be 72GB, something that catches us by surprise, especially when compared to the size of the title on other platforms. While on PS5 the title has a size of 32.5GB, on PC the game will occupy the figure of 60GB on our hard drives.

Dying Light 2 will not have cross-play support at launch

For now no explanation as to why Dying Light 2 is this big on Xbox, although speculations have begun in this regard. Some users have highlighted that it is possible that said size is taking into account the size of both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions, and therefore the weight of the title doubles that of PS5.

As we have said, there is still nothing official about it, so we will have to wait until February 4, when Dying Light 2 will arrive on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.