This is the inside of the incredible mansion that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sold for US $ 10 million

Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis they sold their exclusive mansion in California, United States, for the incredible figure of 10,350,000 dollars.

According to data shared by the newspaper Los Angeles Times , the particular detail is that the current owner spent much more than the actors themselves. In his case, the former CEO of Viacom, Tom Freston, he sold them in 2014 for US$10,215 million, a slightly lower figure.

Although the first price they put for the sale of the house in 2020 was 14 million dollars, not getting buyers lowered the figure until reaching the final number.

The exterior of the property Simon Berlin

Located on a plot of more than 7,000 square meters, the house of Hidden Valley has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. It was designed on a construction of the year 1999 and features a traditional structure fused with acre accents.

According to what can be seen in the photographs published by the aforementioned medium, once you enter the hall, on the left one meets the straight ladder that goes to the second floor. In this part of the house the walls are white and the floors are oak.

The entrance of the house Simon Berlin

In addition, the property has a living room surrounded by modern cement-colored armchairs, with comfortable cushions in shades of gray and blue. The environment has a warm lighting and colorful paintings.

Livingroom Simon Berlin

The mansion has a large office with a glass table and gray chairs. The furniture there is mahogany.

In the kitchen, white tones and marble countertops predominate. This environment has top of the line appliances and hardwood floors.

The house has its own office Simon Berlin

In the center is a imposing island with gray benches, which provide a little color against so much white.

The kitchen of the house, wrapped in a layer of natural light Simon Berlin

The dining room of the house surprises for his minimalist style, with the addition of some plants and a painting that goes almost unnoticed. The wooden table has several chairs, ideal for spending time with family and guests.

dining room details Simon Berlin

On the upper floor there is three en-suite bedrooms with plenty of space, rugs and even small armchairs next to the beds.

The house has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms Simon Berlin

The main bathroom count with one jacuzzi which has a privileged view to the outside. The floor is marble and inside it has two large mirrors and white furniture.

The bathroom in the main room has a Jacuzzi and a privileged view Simon Berlin

To enter the property you have to go through a cobblestone road which extends in the middle of a large garden with trees and plants.

Level materials and details make the place a place where nature and modern style coexist in harmony. The design blends a traditional Beverly Hills home with ultra-modern living.

Imposing image of the exterior of the house Simon Berlin

As if that were not enough, the lower level also has a cellar, a sauna and a gym.