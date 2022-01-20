this is the impact of its satellites on astronomy, according to scientists – FayerWayer

Starlink, company of Elon Musk, continues to expand in space with its satellites: it already has almost 2,000, with the stated goal of providing internet to the most remote areas of the Earth. At least in theory.

a group of scientists analyzed the impact of the Starlink constellation on astronomy, in a paper published by The Astrophysical Journal Letters. The group includes a Chilean, Dr. Ángel Otalora, with degrees from the University of Chile and the Universidad Católica del Norte.

The researchers analyzed observations from the Zwicky Transitional Facility (ZTF), to determine how the deployment of satellites has influenced astronomy.

Starlink satellites (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

ZTF is a systematic search project in the northern hemisphere for transient astronomical phenomena of short duration, from seconds to years, if related to the astronomical scale of millions of years. It covers phenomena from novae to supernovae, including transits of asteroids and comets.

It uses CCD cameras from the Palomar observatory in San Diego, California, and is managed by Caltech.

The Starlink factor in ZTF images

The scientists they found 5,301 satellite streaks that can be attributed to Starlink. “The number of affected images is increasing over time as SpaceX deploys more satellites,” the research abstract states.

“Twilight observations are particularly affected: a fraction of streaky images taken during twilight has increased from less than 0.5% in late 2019 to 18% in August 2021″they emphasize

Scientists estimate that by the time Starlink reaches 10,000 satellites in space, all ZTF images taken during twilight may be affected.

However, it currently represents less than a tenth of a percentage of the pixels in a ZTF image. “There is a small chance,” notes Tim Prince, another of the researchers, “that we miss an asteroid or other event hidden behind a satellite streak, but compared to the impact of weather, such as cloudy skies, these are pretty small effects for ZTF.”

Elon Musk, hoarder of outer space?

Elon Musk has been accused of “hog” outer space with Starlink and SpaceX. However, the South African billionaire turns down the volume: “Space is extremely huge and satellites are very small. This is not a situation where we are effectively blocking others in any way. We have not blocked anyone from doing anything, nor do we expect to.”

Elon Musk, head of Starlink

To Musk, a couple of thousand satellites of his currently in orbit don’t really mean anything.

China pointed out that Musk’s satellite network represents a threat to the safety of its astronauts. The authorities of the Asian country reported incidents that occurred in July and October 2021, which were not made public until December of last year, when they were presented to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.