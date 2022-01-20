This is how the first notes of Rainbow Six Extraction are being

The year 2022 began almost three weeks ago and now the first interesting video game releases are beginning to arrive. One of them is Rainbow Six Extraction, the new installment of the Ubisoft franchise and that returns with a cooperative proposal in which we must collaborate with our teammates to survive a powerful and dangerous alien species. today we tell you how are being the first notes of Rainbow Six Extraction which, remember, comes out of Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost to subscribers of the service.

Below you can see the grades of the main international media.

Checkpoint Gaming – 90

Guardian – 80

Shacknews-80

CGMagazine – 80

Hey Poor Player – 80

True Achievements – 70

GameSpot-70

Comicbook-70

Twinfinite – 70

Windows Central-70

Xbox Achievements – 55

Rainbow Six Extraction delves deeper into Maelstrom, its most demanding game mode

At the time of writing this article, Rainbow Six Extraction has a average grade of 75 in metacritic with 20 reviews contemplated in its version of Xbox Series X | S. The note in the PlayStation 5 and PC versions is somewhat lower, 72. It is not a very different note from the one that Rainbow Six Siege garnered in its day (between 72 and 79 depending on the different versions), which has ended up becoming a worldwide phenomenon and one of Ubisoft’s great assets. Remember that Rainbow Six Extraction arrives tomorrow, January 20, to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and other platforms and that it does so directly through Xbox Game Pass.