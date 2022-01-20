This is Google Wifi and its price in stores

The trend towards greater digitization continues, after the strong impulse it received since the beginning of the pandemic, when the restrictions on mobility as part of the measures to contain the contagion of COVID-19 They gave greater importance to citizens staying at home and resulting in a greater inclusion digital.

People who did not use their telephone cell phone or computers Beyond reviewing your networks social or browse Internet they began to be encouraged to buy online and today many more people are using the network to communicate and carry out many other activities. This is why priority has been given to improving the way users connect, so google-wifi became a novelty that until now was not available in Mexico, but that from this January 18 it can already be purchased and we will tell you where and at what price.

With the ability to allow you a Connection Simplified to the network, its qualities go even further as you can navigate safely on a network with a strong signal, this device that was launched in 2016 finally arrived in the country.

This is the second generation of Google Wifi that reaches the Mexican market, facilitating tasks such as linking a video call to seeing your favorite content on different digital platforms.

A connectivity fast and fluid as well as enjoying good stability in the sign are one of the main features of this device, which together help you improve the user experience when you are browsing or watching movies.

All this within a coverage of up to 110 square meters in your home, which can be increased to 330 square meters if you purchase the package with three terminals.

Since there is no need to carry out a installation of the device, and there is no need for a technician to take charge, but rather any user can put it into operation in a short time. This option was long awaited in Mexico.

Where can you buy Google Wifi and how much does it cost?

With an electrical outlet and its respective connection to the home router, you will already be able to put this gadget to work, which can be purchased at authorized establishments such as Coppel, Chedraui, Costco, Liverpool, Free market, mix-up, Office depot, Radio Shack, sanborns, Sear’s Y Walmart, among others.

The cost of this device that you can find in these establishments depends on the presentation that you want to acquire, since acquiring a single piece of Google Wifi has a price of 2,599 pesos; but if you prefer the three-unit package, you will have to pay 4,999 pesos in total.

