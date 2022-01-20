this high-end Samsung Galaxy sinks its price to historical lows

617 euros, that’s what the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G currently costs on Amazon. It has never been so cheap!

Historic drop for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G in amazon, which is cheaper than ever in this online store. In fact, it’s the lowest price you can find for this amazing high end among the most popular stores. Attention, because the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G falls to the €616.98 in his version of 8GB+128GB.

It is a brutal cut for Samsung’s most recent high-end, since the recommended retail price is 859 euros. It only takes a quick calculation to discover that you can save you more than 240 euros if you buy the Galaxy S21 5G on Amazon. This is how you will get a smartphone with a beautiful design, spectacular 120Hz AMOLED display and a Samsung processor that can handle everything. In short, a high-quality mobile that is close to 600 euros.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with a discount of 240 euros

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is a precious mobileIt is clear when you see it for the first time. It is also a mobile more compact than usual on the market, with a thickness of 7.9 millimeters and a weight of only 171 grams. A restrained size also its 6.2-inch AMOLED display, with resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. Without a doubt, it is one of the best screens you can buy for this price.

The power is more than present in the terminal thanks to the processor samsung exynos 2100, which can execute any type of task without complications. In addition, the mobile has 5G modem to connect to these types of networks and enjoy a higher connection speed. From the factory, its operating system is Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, although it has already started its update to Android 12.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is also an excellent mobile for taking photos and videos. Has a triple rear camera with 64 MP telephoto, 12 MP wide angle and 12 MP ultra wide angle. If you look at its screen, you will see a hole that houses the 10MP front camera. By the way, this Samsung Galaxy can record video in 8K at 24fps.

We must also talk about its performance in autonomy, with a 4,000mAh battery that offers a whole day of use without problems. In addition, it is compatible with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Samsung does not accompany the terminal with the corresponding charger, so we recommend that you get the samsung 25w charger to take advantage of that fast charge. It’s on sale for €16.90 on Amazon.

