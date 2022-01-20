These are the 6 great games already available from today on Xbox Game Pass

A couple of days ago we excitedly told you about a new batch of nine games for the Xbox Game Pass service, because today, January 20, we already have six new deliveries available. And they are true gems, I recommend that you take a look because they will not disappoint you.

New deliveries arrive today Xbox GamePass for absolutely all tastes, I am sure that no one will remain indifferent. from one of the great shooters of the industry and going through a classic until arriving at a single player game with an isometric view. This is only the beginning, pay attention to everything that has come to the service in the last few hours, simply brutal.

Now available on Xbox Game Pass

This new installment which brings us the first three Hitman is already available from today on Game Pass. Put yourself in the shoes of Agent 47 and use your stealth and everything in your power to accomplish the mission.

A new installment of the iconic tactical shooter is back, this time reimagined as a three-player cooperative action game. Face a deadly virus that is destroying the city. Below is a preview of the first few hours of gameplay. And here the analysis that my colleagues have worked on.

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

The deluxe edition of the latest multiplayer installment of the aforementioned Rainbow Six arrives. Delivery siege It arrives in its deluxe mode on PC today.

The sequel to NeoGeo’s classic Windjammers is back with a bang. A long-awaited sequel for the most fans that we can now enjoy at no additional cost thanks to Xbox Game Pass. Get those pitches readyit’s time to play.

I don’t know if many of you will know it, but we are facing one of the best games of 2021. So much so that it was named game indie of the Year for Golden Joystick. This isometric view single player game will test all our skills and patience. Mix between Zelda and Dark Souls… Well, another one that joins the Microsoft service.

We present the game for lovers of dogs and photography, Pupperazzi comes to Game Pass to make us take out our cameras and take the best images of the canids that we find around the world. Without a doubt, a different game that could fill the hearts of people… And pets.

Remember that in addition to all this, within a week we will have a new addition and it is none other than Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master. It is clear that Game Pass never ceases to surprise us and take care of us by always bringing us great jewels to the service. Now with your permission I’m leaving, there are many things to play.