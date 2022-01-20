These Aquarius celebrities are worthy representatives of this sign

Aquarius season begins on January 20 and ends on February 18, so we wanted to share with you some of the most famous celebs who are worthy representatives of this zodiac sign, with whom you will surely identify.

People born under the sign of Aquarius are creative, very humanitarian and faithful defenders of social causes, as is the case of Harry Styles, a worthy representative of this sign who always seeks to share with his community. Just like him, in this list you may even feel identified with these celebs who share your birthday and zodiac sign.

And if you are not of this sign but you are curious to know which celebrities are representatives of this season, let us tell you that there are some important points that you should know about them:

Any challenge or mental stimulation is what keeps Aquarians attentive and interested, otherwise they get bored very quickly.

Uniqueness is one of the issues that matters most to her, both expressing it (through her clothes or projects) and celebrating the differences of others and what makes us unique.

Their tendency to analyze everything can make them a bit distant, but many times it is because they are in a process with themselves.

So, now that you know more about people born under the sign of Aquarius, it’s time to see which celebrities match these characteristics and, incidentally, see if in our imaginary world they would be a good match for a couple. Dreaming is okay, right?

Neil Diamond (January 24)

Alicia Keys (January 25)

Ellen Degeneres (January 26)

Christian Bale (January 30)

Justin Timberlake (January 31)

Harry Styles (February 1)

Shakira (February 2)

Cristiano Ronaldo (February 5)

Ashton Kutcher (February 7)

Tom Hiddleston (February 9)

Chloë Grace Moretz (February 10)

Emma Roberts (February 10)

Laura Dern (February 10)

Jennifer Aniston (February 11)

The Weeknd (February 16)

Elizabeth Olsen (February 16)

Paris Hilton (February 17)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (February 17)

Ed Sheeran (February 17)

John Travolta (February 18)

