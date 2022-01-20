“There are many egos”: Ángel Sepúlveda launched himself against Chivas and confessed problems with Cardozo

Ángel Sepúlveda attacked Chivas for problems in the locker room (Photo: Twitter/@Chivas)

Despite the reaffirmation of the sports project by Amaury Vergara, Ricardo Peláez and Marcelo Michel Leaño, the turbulence inside the Chivas campus of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara due to problems of yesteryear does not end. Angel Sepulvedawho was a reinforcement of the team for the 2018 Apertura, classified his time at Chivas as one of the worst in his career and confessed some of the problems that he experienced in his stage inside the dressing room in the Green Valley.

Although he left the Guadalajara institution more than three years ago and is currently in his second stage with the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, Ángel Sepúlveda does not forget his time at Chivas. In an interview for W Sportstold some details about the bitter situation that lived in 2018 when, after having won the championship, the rojiblanco team experienced a resounding decline.

“I didn’t want to say it, but yes, because I didn’t enjoy it. I was not happy. I did not have the minutes that I fought to be thereIt was a dream that I wanted to fulfill. If I fulfilled it, I fulfilled it, but that is a page that I have already left until there and right now I want to show what I am made of, ”he told the radio medium.

José Saturnino Cardozo, the one chosen to replace Matías Almeyda, had conflicts with Sepúlveda (Photo: Francisco Guasco/EFE)

After shining with Querétaro and Monarcas Morelia, Matías Almeyda’s Chivas sought reinforce the squad to stay at the top of Liga MX. In this way, they found in Sepúlveda the ideal man to promote competition within the campus. However, a series of disagreements between the Bare and the directive headed by Amaury Vergara provoked the departure of the Argentine and accentuated the problems that the Michoacan player reported years later.

Faced with the urgency of obtaining a new technical director with the ability to direct and maintain the good performance of the team, in the Verde Valley they decided to hire José Saturnino Cardozo. The Paraguayan had to deal with casualties and the old soccer scheme that the team inherited from Almeyda. Despite the difficulty, both he and Sepúlveda experienced mutual problemswell “Cardozo arrived and we didn’t get along, he didn’t like me”said the player.

“I remember that in one play (in training), they were going to open the ball and then, when I support myself, I make a movement to get out of the line of the ball and the play was stopped. Tells me ‘That’s wrong’, I told him ‘I’m on the ball line’ and he replied ‘don’t think here, I think here’ (…) On another occasion, I scored a goal with my chest in the Cup and you can clearly see where it says that he wants them to mark hands”, declared.

One of the main problems, according to Sepúlveda, is the egos inside the dressing room (Photo: Instagram/@angel_sepulveda15)

The disorganization and conflicts in the locker room soon spilled over onto the pitch. Far from consolidating the hierarchy of champions, Chivas fell into a pothole which, almost four years later, they have not been able to come out completely. In addition to this, Sepúlveda said that “The Chivas dressing room is pure Mexican (…) it is not the best dressing roomwhat happened to me is that there are many egos also, why not put it that way. Where it becomes difficult for you, there is pressure”.

Although they did not coincide in the same period, their testimony is complemented by that of Uriel Antuna, who arrived at Chivas in 2020. After staying for two seasons, the Olympic medalist assured not feeling supported by their peers at the institution. Although various voices inside have tried to contradict the versions, both testimonies give an account of the complicated moment that the traditional team is going through.

“It is an important team in Mexican soccer, which has not had a good time for several years. All those kinds of things can work against you. With all due respect, today is not that team that shines, that team that wastes qualitybut it does not stop being that team with claw ”, he concluded.

KEEP READING:

COVID-19 in Liga MX: despite the increase in infections, this is how the capacity of the stadiums remained for matchday 3

The new opportunity for Canelo Álvarez to fight at cruiserweight

The millionaire salary that Checo Pérez will earn with Red Bull in 2022