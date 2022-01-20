The Weeknd and the song that could talk about Angelina Jolie

A few months ago the rumor began of a possible sentimental relationship between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. Both have been photographed on several occasions going out to dinner in Los Angeles, however, from the beginning they wanted to make it clear that theirs was a professional thing.

However, the artist’s new song could have confirmed what many are wanting to hear., that Angelina Jolie has rebuilt her love life, leaving behind her story with Brad Pitt.

The song, titled ‘Here We Go Again’, has lyrics that have given a lot to talk about: «My new girl is a movie star, who I love and make scream like Neve Campbell. But when I make her laugh, I swear it heals my blue thoughts. Because my girl is a movie star. I promised myself I’d never fall in love again, but here we go again.”

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were first seen last June leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles. However, they assured that their relationship was strictly professional in which the singer would have found his teacher in Angelina, because he was gradually getting into acting. And it is that the artist is immersed in his next series for HBO, ‘The Idol’, in which he works as a producer, creator, screenwriter and actor with Lily-Rose Depp.

Due to this new series, The Weeknd would have met with Angelina Jolie to work. On the other hand, this new project for the artist has a total of six chapters. It is a television series that tells the story of a female pop star who falls in love in an exclusive club in Los Angeles, a series that will give a lot to talk about.