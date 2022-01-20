The UNWTO focuses its first tourism investment guide on the Dominican Republic

Madrid, Jan 20 (EFE).- The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) launched this Thursday in Madrid the first of a series of tourism investment guides focused on a specific country, this time the Dominican Republic, which this year also holds the role of partner of the 42nd edition of the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur). Developed together with the Dominican Ministry of Tourism and the National Center for Exports and Investments (PRODOMINICANA), the new guide provides key information for investors, with the aim of promoting foreign direct investment in the Caribbean destination. “What is normally done in a year, we achieved in less than three months”, explained today at the presentation ceremony the Director of Innovation, Education and Investments of the UNWTO, Natalia Bayona. This will be the first of the four issues that make up the guide and which are divided into: macroeconomic outlook; investments at the macro and tourist level; competitive landscape; and the opportunities and recommendations from the UNWTO when it comes to investing. “The Dominican Republic is one of the most attractive destinations in Central America,” Bayona clarified while citing Spain, Mexico and the United States as “main investors” in the country. Likewise, he highlighted the existence of “laws and direct incentives for foreign investment” in that country, such as the “deduction of the cost of investment from other taxable income at a rate of 20% per year for 5 years.” NEW BETS The Vice Minister of International Cooperation and Executive Director of Tourism Development of the Dominican municipality of Pedernales, Carlos Peguero, told Efe that together with Miches and Bergantín, they are three “important points (receivers)” of new tourism investments in the Caribbean country . Regarding the Miches project, Peguero explained that the investment “exceeds one billion pesos”, in addition to that received by the Punta Cana Group for the construction of a hotel in the area. “It is an area in which there are investment possibilities, but they must move quickly because there is a lot of appetite in it,” said the Dominican president, Luis Abinader, also present at the event. In the case of Bergantín, a town belonging to Puerto Plata, one of the most touristic municipalities in the country, Peguero pointed out that it is also a “cutting-edge technological development project” where they will bet on the construction of film studios, after negotiate a deal with American actor Vin Diesel. “The Dominican Republic, in terms of tourism, is in fashion,” Abinader celebrated, adding that “the main asset of the country is the joy of the people, the smile and openness.”