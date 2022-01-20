The “unedited” photo of Kim Kardashian that her mother Kris Jenner deleted from her social networks

Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter Chicago’s birthday in a big way. To remember this day, the entire clan turned to publish photos of the little honoree, but it was Kris Jenner who, in the midst of euphoria, made an “involuntary mistake” by publishing photos of her daughter without the magic of Photoshop.

Although on other occasions he has confessed with complete normality to have used filters and the world-famous tool, to remedy the absence of his children in the images. This time it was not like that, because it was his mother who committed the digital indiscretion.

The Kardashian sisters are highly known for their obsession with changing how they look in reality, and in this way they never publish a photograph without going through editing or applying filters, always to look spectacular on the networks.

All about Kim Kardashian

The photo without Photoshop of Kim Kardashian

The socialite is considered the queen of Photoshop, since there is no image that is published on her social networks that has not been retouched. However, in this daily challenge, not everything has gone perfectly and the result has been thunderous when fans detect the abuse of this tool.

Kanye West’s ex-wife showed her most maternal side when she shared with her 280 million followers some photos of the birthday girl with her three brothers, in a few moments of family togetherness.

And more than remembering the influencer’s passionate romance with the young comedian Pete Davidson, in the middle of a divorce with the rapper, it was a photo that caused comments from netizens to be generated on different platforms.

The matriarch of the family chose a group of snapshots to express her congratulations to her sweet granddaughter and posted them on her Instagram account, accompanied by an emotional caption that many loved.

Kris Jenner had not realized her mistake of hanging some photos of Kim without Photoshop, and it was the network users who detected the lightness of the businesswoman.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago. You have the sweetest spirit and you always have the most beautiful smile on your face, with the softest little voice and your precious laugh lights up wherever you are, “was the dedication of Kim Kardashian’s mother to the little one of the house.

The original photo reel post began with a black and white image of the proud grandmother posing with Chicago. In the rest of the shots, fans were surprised to see that a graphic did not have filters or Photoshop.

In the photo in question, Kim was seen carrying her daughter and Kris gently running her hand over the girl’s back. And although no one perceived the need for editing, He chose to delete it and minutes later uploaded them again without including the “error”.

For many it is surprising that mother and daughter look great on the postcard and still do not approve the photos, detailed the portal of BuzzFeedNews, by including the comment thread that was generated on the Reddit platform, where they captured and uploaded the deleted photo.

Users could not believe Jenner’s “censorship” for the photo that she had inadvertently shown of her daughter without the usual Photoshop.

The rest had fun commenting that the millionaire businesswoman had preferred to delete the publication without any fear of criticism, and another thought that “Kim is really pretty, but her face is so big on TV and in real life.”

