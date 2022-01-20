the times your daughter has rebelled, breaking the rules

Willow, the daughter of Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith has been characterized as a strong, authentic and powerful woman.

As a teenager he showed that nobody was going to tell him what to do, and the best thing is that he has counted at all times on the support of her parents, who have let her be who she wants.

to their 21 years, Willow already has one successful career as a model and singer, and through their networks it is shown real, without fear of criticism and attacks.

The young woman has even been seen in her most vulnerable moments, crying, proving that her life is not perfect, and that we all have good and bad days.

The times Willow Smith has defied the rules

hair was shaved

The young woman from 21 years old shaved his hair a while ago, and has been shown with this look in their networks very proud, showing that the women we look just as beautiful without long hair.

In addition, he also did support his mother, who also has it shaved, due to the alopecia she suffers.

practice polyamory

A few years ago, the young woman declared during a interview with his mother, in his program Red Table Talk who practices the polyamory, that is, it has more than one relationship.

“In polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to create a relationship style that works for you, and not just fall into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.” said the young woman, teaching that there are many ways to love, and everyone is free to choose their own.

His style is versatile

Willow Nor does it follow a pattern when it comes to wear, and it can taker from skirts, to shirts and pants.

The young woman makes it clear that her style is versatile and she can wear whatever she wants and makes her feel more comfortable with herself.

He is not afraid to show his stretch marks

The stretch marks They are a natural part of our body, but they tend to make us self-conscious and we rarely show them.

However, the singer showing off the stretch marks she has on her breasts and buttocks without fear, making it clear that we do not have to be ashamed of them.

Willow teaches us to be who we want, and not follow the patterns of society, because whatever you do, they will always judge and criticize you, and the most important thing is to be happy.