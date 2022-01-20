The song that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber recorded but was never released and you didn’t know

this was a romance that in the pop industry generated thousands of comments over the years, defensive and aggressive comments, but they were always on everyone’s lips.

Bieber and Gomez were a couple for quite some time, one of the most famous couples internationally, and of course, they were the subject of thousands of cameras that did not allow them to be calm.

Many dramas were generated around the musicians, some of these were more than lies, others possibly truths that came from those close to both artists. To the end, go in a cycle “termination and return”.

Bieber and Gomez enjoyed spending time together, it was something that no one could take away from them, not even Taylor Swift, Gomez’s best friend, who made an ugly face at an award ceremony when she saw them goofy.

This quality time they spent together made them decide to record a song together called “Can’t Steal Our Love” “They can’t steal our love” in Spanish, said song was initially leaked in poor quality but we have done the homework well and here we leave it with release quality:

The song was initially going to be released as a Featuring in which Bieber was the feat, but it stayed at that, an audio that people enjoyed despite not being released. What we call a musical abandon.

However, there is another version “ONLY” by Selena Gomez and we think you’d be interested in hearing both.

What do you think?

Right now Bieber is very happy with his wife Hailey Baldwin (or Bieber after they get married), he also enjoys success on the charts in collaboration with various artists. While Gomez is in full break after releasing Revelation, her album in Spanish.