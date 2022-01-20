The series The Gilded Age, from the same creator of Downton Abbey, premieres on HBO Max

“Mark Twain was the one who called her that in the novel The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today. And the word “golden” is important. Because it’s not “The Golden Age”, it’s “The Golden Age”. That tells us that it was all about the surface, the appearance of things, creating the right image. It was really what set the era apart.” Julian Fellowes thus described, with the same mastery with which he tightened the rope between the aristocratic members of the Crawley family and their servants in downton abbey, his new object of observation: New York high society flourishing after the horrors of the Civil War and protagonist of his new series, The Gilded Age, which will hit the screen on HBO Max on January 24 and show the 2022 model Fellowes with the guns trained on other glitz, other riches and other cultures.

The setting is New York in 1882, and this time the advantaged are not stiff-necked Britons with noble titles plastered on their foreheads, but a very rich couple of sisters, descendants of Europeans (Dutch, in this case) who arrived at the beginning of the 17th century to the East Coast of the United States, made fortunes and forged the “old” New York aristocracy. Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon) are faithful exponents of a lineage that is gradually becoming stale, that of the “old money”, that opposes the social ascent of the new rich, those who emerged when the country industrialized; especially the railway priests, converted into opulent gentlemen thanks to the expansion of the railway throughout the North American territory.

Arriving at Agnes and Ada’s home is their not-so-wealthy niece Marian Brook (major-league debutant Louisa Jacobson, Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter), who, after the death of her father, a Union general, travels to the town in the company of her friend, Peggy Scott (singer and actress Denée Benton), a young African-American aspiring writer. But what Marian does not guess is that she will arrive at a critical moment: her aunts are waging a silent war against railway tycoon George Russell and his wife, Bertha, their (scandalously) wealthy neighbors, high-profile representatives of the “new money”. ”. The marriage, by Carrie Coon (The Leftovers, The Sinner) and Morgan Spector (the father families from The Plot Against America), does not measure in expenses to be able to break into high society with force, something that for the sisters is inadmissible. Agnes already says it in the only trailer that appeared at the end of this article: “The power belongs to the old New York, not the new one. The old people have been in charge since before the revolution, until the new people invaded.”

Fellowes this time teamed up for the scripts with the North American Sonja Warfield, and has among his collaborators Bob Shaw (nominated for an Oscar for the Irish) in production design and period drama expert Kasia Walicka-Maimone as costume designer, two areas that, knowing the producer’s search for punctiliousness, will be essential when telling this story.

more fellowships style? Yes, housekeepers, butlers and lackeys with a complex life, much more than dedicated to being simple servants, which inevitably reminds of his magnum opus. As well as a character, Nathan Lane’s Ward McAllister, guardian of the customs of the old New York aristocracy, who will make the scathing Countess Grantham, Maggie Smith’s unforgettable character, less strange. Release downton abbey is not easy.

The time of opulence that “The Golden Age” meant – also of corrupt collusion between politicians and millionaires, but that is another topic – translated into the sumptuous tastes of the wealthy. Among them, the embarrassment of feeling the royalty of the United States building enormous palaces. The nerve center was Newport, Rhode Island, where there are mansions of thousands of square meters and dozens of rooms, survivors of that period. Several of them became sets for The Gilded Age: Chateau Sur Mer, The Elms and the emblematic the breakers, Summer home of railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt. Belonging had its privileges.