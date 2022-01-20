The Rock denies being the owner of the Tyrannosaurus rex “Stan”

It is clear that dinosaurs exist. Throughout history, different fossils have been contracted that science has endorsed as real. And the most famous fossil in the world is that of a Tyrannosaurus rex. The same is known as Stan.

This because it was discovered by the amateur paleontologist Stan Sacrison in 1987 at Hell Creek in South Dakota. Said fossil, until October 2020, belonged to the Black Hills Geological Institute. But after a legal battle with one of its shareholders, something quite controversial was ordered that was to sell the fossil, which measures 12 meters and is almost complete. It was sold for 31 million 800 thousand dollars.

► The Rock denies having bought the T. Rex named Stan

The buyer has remained anonymous. It is not known if it was bought by an institution, although it is most likely indicated that it would be an individual. However, a group of fans believed they had found the owner of said historical element: TheRock.

All because last Monday, Dwayne Johnson appeared on ESPN 2 as a guest commentator on the alternate broadcast made by the Manning Cast program of the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers. and in the background you could see the head of a T. Rex.

The Rock received so many messages, some even offensive, that he had to go out and clarify that he was not the one who bought the T. Rex. This was his statement:

“After my LIVE interview on the NFL Monday Night Football Manning Cast, there has been a ton of speculations in the world of science from all over the world that say I am the ‘mystery shopper’‘ from the original skull of the T. Rex known as Stan.

“I’m not the mystery shopper. In my home office, I have A REPLICA MOLD OF STAN I made and bought from my friends at the Black Hills Institute for Geological Research and Paleontological Excavations.”

The Rock has a massive T-Rex skull in his house: “It’s pretty badass isn’t it” 😂 pic.twitter.com/4lkNO5WBMS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 18, 2022

On the other hand, peter larson, Stan’s former owner, told Live Science that while The Rock probably had the money to buy it, “that’s a lot of money”, so his theory is that it was not bought by a single person, but rather by several people or by a museum.

On the other hand, it should be noted that The one who has another replica of Stan’s head is nothing more and nothing less than Vince McMahon. Will McMahon be the owner of the Stan fossil?