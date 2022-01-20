The Redmi Note 11S will become Xiaomi’s most interesting mid-range – Xiaomi News

On January 26, Xiaomi will present its new mid-range to the world. We are talking about the Redmi Note 11 Series, which, although it has already been presented in China, will now do so in the Global market, including a Redmi Note 11Sworthy successor to the Redmi Note 8 Pro and its great success.

For some time we have been talking about this Redmi Note 11S, a competitively priced terminal, which apparently will also have an AMOLED screenbecoming one of the most interesting members of this new generation.

The Redmi Note 11S will be one of the most interesting terminals of the Redmi Note 11 Series

As Mukul Sharma shows us through his Twitterthe Redmi Note 11S, which will also be presented shortly in India, will debut alongside a AMOLED screenis probably capable of reaching the 90Hz (by not reaching 120Hz it could maintain a good balance in energy consumption).

[Exclusive] Since a lot of people have been asking me, I can confirm that the upcoming Redmi Note will feature an AMOLED panel. The device is launching very soon in India.

Feel free to retweet 😉#redmi pic.twitter.com/GYaW74a8Ws — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 18, 2022

In addition, this terminal is expected to have great performance thanks to its MediaTek Dimension 7000 and also offer quite remarkable photographic quality for a mid-range terminal by incorporating a 108MP Samsung sensor.

Beyond that, everything remains unknown, although rumors say that its price could be around 200-250 euros. Quite an option to consider, with the usual quality/price.