The radical change of Sofía Vergara turned into the queen of cocaine in Colombia

MADRID, Jan 20. (CultureLeisure) –

sophia vergara will star Griselda, Netflix miniseries that revolves around the Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco. The streaming platform has launched the first image of the actress in the role of what came to be known as the queen of cocaine

Entertainment Weekly has exclusively published the image, in which you can see an almost unrecognizable Vergara smoking. “Griselda will follow the woman who became one of the richest drug traffickers in the world, known for her ruthless and violent way of doing business“says EW about the series.

The production will six episodes of 50 minutes each and will be directed by Andrés Baiz. Ingrid Escajeda and Doug Miro have written the script and are the showrunners of the fiction. Vergara, Escajeda, Miro, Eric Newman, Luis Balaguer and Carlo Bernard will serve as executive producers. At the moment the series does not have a release date.

In addition to Vergara, the cast also includes alberto war like Darius; vanessa ferlito like Elizabeth; Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo; Christian Tappan like Arthur; Diego Trujillo as German Panesso; Paulina Davila as Carmen; gabriel sloyer like Diaz; Juliana Aiden Martinez as June; Martin Rodriguez as Rivi; Y Jose Zuniga like Hamilcar.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has already given life to Griselda Blanco on tv movie Griselda: The queen of cocainereleased in 2017. In 2020 it was also revealed that Jennifer Lopez was in negotiations to play the criminal in an HBO biopic.

“Griselda Blanco was a powerful character whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed him to rule a billion dollar empire, years before he many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much aboutVergara said in a statement when the project was announced.