The open-air cinema takes over parks and squares in Providencia this summer

Follow the summer festival The sun rises in the public spaces of Providencia. After bringing dance, music from movies and jazz to Parque Inés de Suárez, he is now committed to outdoor cinema.

The one who is taking to the green areas of the commune with two free family cycles organized by the Providencia Cultural Corporation.

In fact, the first one has already left and its name is Cinema in your squarewith performances under the stars in different neighborhoods, always at 9 PM.

There, the latest adventure of Pixar studios was already exhibited, Lucawhile this Thursday will be seen, in the Plaza the mayora film that received six Oscar nominations: The father (2020), directed by Florian Zeller and with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman as protagonists.

While on Friday the function in the Rio de Janeiro Square It will be for adults and children, with the Disney movie cruel (2021), which reveals the origins and dark side of the classic villain, played here by actress Emma Stone.

Movies in the Sculpture Park

The other open-air cinema cycle in the commune will have a single location, the Sculpture Parkon the banks of the Mapocho River, where there will be functions between Tuesday 25 and Friday 28 Januaryalso at 9 PM.

Event that will start on Tuesday with the most recent installment of the James Bond saga, no time to die (2021), where the English actor Daniel Craig plays agent 007 for the last time.

For Wednesday the bet will be on science fiction with free-guy (2021), which has Ryan Reynolds in the leading role, and on Thursday for animation, with the successful Charm (2021), Disney’s cheerful and colorful tribute to Colombian magical realism.

While the closing of the Movie Nights cycle will be on Friday 28 with Love without barriers (2021), the acclaimed adaptation of the musical classic by director Steven Spielberg. Do not miss it, which has only received praise.

To attend it is not necessary to reserve a ticket, since access will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the capacity is completed and with the requirement of a mobility pass enabled.

You can also see this guide with more open-air cinema cycles scheduled for this summer.