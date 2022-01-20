The number that Alejandro Zendejas will use in America

The reinforcement was able to keep one of the three numbers that he wanted to wear in the Nest.

Alejandro Zendejas this week officially became a player of America. The midfielder joined the Azulcremas ranks on Monday and is already working alongside the group with the intention of being able to be taken into account by Santiago Solari this Saturday, when the bluecreams welcome to Atlas on the field of Aztec stadium.

Before his arrival at Nest, Zendejas confessed that he had three options in mind to use as the number on his new shirt. His options drew attention as they were numbers used by historical idols of the institution such as Louis Robert Alves ZagueY Christopher Ortega, as well as a benchmark of recent times such as Paul Aguilar.

“Right now I saw the ones that are available and there are about four or five that I have in mind, but I still haven’t defined anything. I’m going to see what they offer me, to see what they offer me or I make the decision; I have three in mind: 11, 22 or 17. Let’s see if one can be among those three”, were Alex’s words on that subject.

In the end, one of the alternatives that the midfielder contemplated was the one he stayed with. During the images that the club shared of this Wednesday’s training, it was possible to observe Zendejas already with the number engraved on his clothing and it was confirmed that he will play with it 17 in the back.

In such a way, Alex will carry the number Son of the Lone Wolf, the highest scorer in the history of the institution. With him, he will seek to have a positive first tournament as an Americanist in this Closure 2022, where he made his debut with a goal on the opening day, still as a player of Necaxa.